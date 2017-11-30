Raniere demotes himself to ‘co-founder’ of NXIVM, ESP? He was always the ‘founder’ until today!

Keith Raniere made a statement entitled ‘Letter from the co-founder’ on the Executive Success Programs and NXIVM websites. There is also a Spanish translation on ESP and on NXVM

Letter from the Co-Founder?

Since when?

Keith Raniere has always listed himself as the “founder” of both NXIVM and ESP.

I sure would not want to be the co-founder now, as Keith is distancing himself from any connection to DOS, with all of its members being in NXIVM/ESP and law enforcement rumored to be taking a serious look at the operations.

But really how can he now say he is a co-founder?

This is very revealing. Keith Raniere has now demoted himself to a “co-founder” of ESP and NXIVM. Yet on ESP the official website he refers to himself as “Founder”

Here is a screenshot as of today, Nov. 30, 2017.

To me, it is suspicious that he is making a new representation of the founders.

The NXIVM website does not name a founder, but lists Nancy Salzman as “President of NXIVM Corporation and Executive Success Programs, Inc.”

On Keith Raniere’s website, www.keithraniere.com, he lists himself as the Founder of NXIVM.

Here is a screenshot taken today.

On The World Ethical Foundations website under Keith Raniere he is listed as the founder of NXIVM, ESP and other companies.

Curiously, on World Ethical Foundations Consortium, there is a distinction between founder [Keith Raniere] and co-founders, Clare and Sara Bronfman.

I’m not sure I understand the differences between founder and co founders as it relates to the World Ethical Foundations Consortium, but I do know that up until today. Keith Raniere was the founder of NXIVM and ESP.

Now. to his members, he is the co-founder. What does that mean?

Keith Raniere has owned Nancy Salzman for years. But that ownership may now be rescinded.

Keith Raniere is the co-founder of NXIVM/ESP? Has Nancy Salzman just gotten a sudden honor?