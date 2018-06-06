Raniere court date changed back to June 12 – at 2 pm – Brooklyn Federal Court

For those who like to know about the activities in the criminal matter of US V. Raniere & Mack – the next court date is set for June 12 at 2 pm. This too is subject to change upon consent of the judge. Arrest may occur between now and based on today’s court filing it seems that there will be other women arrested.

It is not known if this will occur prior to, on the date of, or after the next court hearing for Keith Raniere and his co-defendant Allison Mack. Raniere and Mack may also be charged with additional crimes in a superseding indictment.

As of now, the court date is fixed. This is the third time it has changed.

According to the docket:

May 4, 2018

Minute Entry for proceedings held before Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis: Arraignment as to Keith Raniere (1) Counts 1,2,3 held on 5/4/2018; Plea entered by Keith Raniere; Not Guilty on counts 1-3. Status Conference as to Keith Raniere, Allison Mack held on 5/4/2018. There will be voluminous discovery in this case according to the government. Also, according to the government, there may be a superseding indictment filed soon. The next Status Conference is set for 6/12/2018 at 11:30 AM in Courtroom 4D South before Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis. Time is excluded under Speedy Trial Act between today and 6/12/2018 for review of discovery and plea negotiations on consent of defendant Mack and over the objection of defendant Raniere. Jury selection and trial is scheduled for Monday, 10/1/2018. (Court Reporter Michele Lucchese) (Lee, Tiffeny) (Entered: 05/07/2018)

May 15:

SCHEDULING ORDER as to Defendants Keith Raniere and Allison Mack. The status conference previously scheduled for June 12, 2018, will be held on June 13, 2018, at 10:00 AM in Courtroom 4D South. Ordered by Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis on 5/15/2018. (Scott, Conrad) (Entered: 05/15/2018)

May 30:

SCHEDULING ORDER as to Defendants Keith Raniere and Allison Mack. The status conference scheduled for June 13, 2018, will be held on June 12, 2018, at 2:00 PM in Courtroom 4D South. Ordered by Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis on 5/30/2018. (Scott, Conrad) (Entered: 05/30/2018)