Raniere consultant: Like Father, Like Son – Richard Mays, Jr. Apparently Inherited Father’s Lack-of-Integrity Gene

Long-time readers of Frank Report will remember the name Richard Mays. Sr.

He’s the former member of the Arkansas Supreme Court who was hired to clean up the mess that Keith Raniere left behind in that state when his Consumers’ Buyline business was determined to be an illegal pyramid scheme (Raniere wanted Mays to have the Arkansas Attorney General issue him a letter-of-exoneration regarding the Consumers’ Buyline investigation in that state).

He’s also the guy who, along with former Massachusetts Attorney General Scott Hershberger, personally met with Albany County District Attorney David Soares and convinced him to bring bogus criminal charges against former NXIVM consultant Joe O’Hara (Those charges were tossed at the initial hearing on the case).

And let’s not forget that Mays, Sr. is also the guy who tried to coerce U.S. Airlines into paying an exorbitant amount to NXIVM President Nancy Salzman after she carelessly left her laptop behind when she disembarked from a flight in Albany, NY.

Well, as it turns out, Richard Mays, Jr. is a lot like his father.

Back in 2015, Mays Jr. was forced to resign from the Arkansas Parole Board, a panel of seven members that have the final say over whether a state inmate gets out of prison early.

The forced resignation came after Arkansas Governor William Asa Hutchinson II requested an investigation into Jr.’s activities on the Parole Board.

And what was is it that caused the governor to make that request?

Well, it seems that Jr. was voting to free inmates that he had represented at the time they were convicted.

Wow…That’s incredibly sleazy – even by Arkansas standards!

But it had to be a great way to attract clients that were facing state criminal charges.

“Hey, don’t worry about that conviction, bro. I’ll have you out in no time at all”.

******

Mays, Sr. somehow avoided prosecution for his role as the head of Aqueduct Entertainment Group (AEG) – which was the original group selected to run the slot machine operation at Aqueduct Racetrack.

That contract was subsequently canceled after a public outcry over the selection process.

A follow-up report by the New York State Inspector General indicated that the “…selection process was compromised by politics, campaign donations and regionalism”.

The Inspector General sent a copy of his report to federal and local prosecutors in Manhattan, neither of which apparently followed up on his recommendation they investigate the selection process that led to the awarding of the contract to AEG. Too bad he didn’t send it to the EDNY prosecutors who don’t seem at all timid about taking on such cases.

In addition to serving as an influence peddler for the NXIVM/ESP cult, Richard Mays, Sr. also got his daughter heavily involved in taking courses under the tutelage of Salzman and Raniere.

He also solicited political donations from Clare Bronfman and Sara Bronfman-Igtet – and other NXIVM members – for his old pals from Little Rock, AR, Hillary Clinton, and Mike Huckabee.

Whether he was involved in NXIVM’s illegal political donations bundling scheme is a question that Kevin Trowel, the EDNY Assistant U.S. Attorney who specializes in public integrity cases, may want to take a look at.

Mays, Sr. also made several videotapes in which he extolled the wonderfulness of Raniere.

It is not known if any of those were seized by the F.B.I. when they raided Nancy Salzman’s home in March 2018.