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Raniere claims security for his private mansion-prison will only cost $40,000 — he’s lying and here’s why!

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Frank Parlato
Or will Keith live in a place like this - guarded 24 hours per day by two private security guards to make sure he does not escape?

Keith Raniere’s lawyers claim the cost for his proposed security that would allow him to leave the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and reside in a private home detention with guards would be $40,000 per month.

This proposal includes two guards round the clock and a supervisor to schedule them – plus a private secured car with a driver to take him to court, medical, and etc.  This also include the house/mansion in which he is to be guarded and which will be located somewhere in the NYC area.

With two guards, 24/7, it means a minimum 1,440 hours of guarding Raniere, per 30 day month.

If the $40,000 figure Raniere’s lawyers are throwing out is just for the guards – and does not count the supervisor, or overlaps [guards don’t just immediately leave the minute the new guy shows up], or any rental or utilities costs for the house he is to be guarded in – the guards would have to be billed at less than $28 per hour.

If TorchStone, the private security company identified as providing the guards, is to make a profit – they would have to be paying the guards net something like $14 per hour – near minimum wage.

What kind of guards are these anyway?  Will they be able to fend off a DOS slave attack of bad ass warrior bitches? Remember the Alamo?

The government argues that the $40,000 a month is low. “[Detention supervised by a full time private security company in other cases has been estimated to cost as much as $144,000 a month.”]

I estimate it will be higher.  Here is my monthly estimates:

Rent of a mansion in New York City: $40,000

Utilities: $1,000

Food: $1,000 [Raniere has special taste although he does like pizza with hot sauce, macaroni and cheese and other reasonably inexpensive fare.]

Various luxuries: $2,000.

Guards: Billable hours @$100 per hour: 1500 hours: $150,000

Security vehicle: $1,000.

Supervisor: $2,000.

Reports and supervision of Mark Sullivan: $20,000 per month.

Total: $217,000.

 

Local jails and state prisons are reducing the number of prisonersLocal jails and state prisons are reducing the number of prisoners

What does the future hold for Keith Alan Raniere. Will it be this —

Or will Keith live in a place like this - guarded 24 hours per day by two private security guards to make sure he does not escape?Or will Keith live in a place like this - guarded 24 hours per day by two private security guards to make sure he does not escape?

Or will Keith live in a place like this – guarded 24 hours per day by two private security guards to make sure he does not escape?