Raniere Beset By Ringworm

Editor’s Note: This is the first of two updates on Keith Raniere’s status at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, NY. Although this one is entirely focused on his latest ailment, the other will provide a more general overview of what’s going on with him there.

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Things continue to go downhill for Keith Alan Raniere, the man who used to insist on being called Vanguard but who will now be known forevermore as Federal Prisoner #57005-177.

MK10ART's painting of Keith Alan Raniere where he presently resides.

MK10ART’s beautiful painting of Keith Alan Raniere.

In the two weeks since 12 jurors took less than 5 hours to find him guilty on all seven charges he was facing, Raniere has spent almost a full week in the Suicide Watch Unit at MDC – and then been assigned to a small Transient Unit as he awaits sentencing.

Ringworm Alert

Shortly after being released from the Suicide Watch Unit, Raniere was diagnosed with a severe case of ringworm.

Despite its common name, ringworm is not caused by worms.

Instead, it is a fungal infection that often forms a ring-shaped rash.

Ringworm Fungus

The ringworm fungus thrives in warm, moist areas such as the groin area and between the toes.

But once the ringworm fungus has found an access point, it can quickly spread to other areas of the body.

Ringworm of the Beard

To go along with all of his other spectacular achievements – world’s smartest man, East Coast Judo Champion at age 11, concert pianist, #1 brander of women in the Western hemisphere – Raniere has developed a spectacular case of ringworm.

It’s literally all over his body.

Ringworm on Shoulder

Minor cases of ringworm are treated with antifungal creams.

But severe outbreaks – like Raniere’s case – are usually treated with oral medications such as terbinafine, itraconazole, griseofulvin, fluconazole, ciclopirox, or naftifine.

Unfortunately for Raniere, he’s currently incarcerated at MDC – a prison that is notorious for its minimalist approach to treating prisoners’ ailments.

Metropolitan Detention Center

So, instead of receiving any oral medications, Raniere is being supplied with multiple tunes of antifungal cream – which he’s been applying all over his body several times per day.

The result is that he’s now walking around with splotches of white cream visible in several areas – which has made him anathema to the other prisoners in his unit (Ringworm is highly contagious — and easily spread from one person to another).

“No room at this table…”

“Keep moving…”

“Don’t sit your ass there…”

“Get the fuck outta here…”

Poor little, Keith.

No one wants to be near him…