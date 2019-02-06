Raniere Bail Request Denied for Third Time

Keith Alan Raniere’s bail was denied again – today – by U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis.

Raniere – and his lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo – were back in front of Judge Garaufis earlier today, arguing that Raniere should be immediately released from incarceration at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) and allowed to remain free until the start of his trial on April 29, 2019.

Judge Garaufis previously ruled on two other occasions that Raniere “…poses a serious risk of flight if he is released pending trial” – and that “there is at least some risk that if he is released, he may unlawfully exploit women or obstruct justice”.

His third decision was no different. He will not allow Raniere to be free on home detention.

The first such ruling took place on June 18, 2018; the second one on December 5, 2018.

But The Vanguard is simply not used to hearing the word “No” – and remains convinced that he will eventually get Judge Garaufis to change his mind and set him free.

So, Raniere had Agnifilo submit a third motion for his release. That request, which was filed on January 25, 2019, was subsequently supplemented by two more filings – both of which pointed out the severe problems that occurred at MDC during the period from January 27th through February 3rd.

In his most recent filing on the matter, Agnifilo apparently decided to assume the role of Court Jester as he pointed out to the judge that all the prisoners at MDC – including Raniere – are “…being held captive against their will” (And, “Yes”, that is a verbatim quote from Agnifilo’s February 4th filing).

So today, Judge Garaufis held a hearing to allow Agnifilo to argue on behalf of The Vanguard’s release.

Based on the accounts of eyewitnesses, Frank Report can provide its readers with the following updates on Raniere:

– His hair dye job is fading out – and his increasingly long hair looks like it hasn’t been washed in quite some time (Raniere never liked taking showers – and MDC does not have a hot tub);

– He is continuing to grow out his rapidly greying beard – and appears to be on schedule for the “full Jesus look” for the start of his trial;

– He has switched out from his usual pea green onesie to a dark brown onesie;

– His face was bright red throughout today’s hearing – and he became quite animated on several occasions; and

– He now carries a folder that is overflowing with what are undoubtedly important papers.

***

Unfortunately for The Vanguard, we can also report that today’s hearing did not appear to go very well for him.

That’s because those sneaky federal prosecutors brought along three members of the MDC staff to answer the judge’s questions about the status of the facility.

According to the three witnesses, all of the mechanical problems at MDC have been resolved – and the prison is fully functional.

They also indicated that the temperature in Vanguard’s cell was 68 degrees today – which means that he no longer has to gulp down his glasses of water before they turn to ice.

Seeing the handwriting on the wall, Agnifilo then began complaining that the prison’s email system was running slow – thereby causing significant delays in his communications with The Vanguard.

And when asked why he didn’t just call Raniere on the phone, Agnifilo said it was because he suspected that all such conversations were being taped by the prosecution.

That accusation brought an immediate response from the lead prosecutor, Moira Kim Penza, who informed the judge that she had worked with Agnifilo on other cases – and that he was well aware that her office does not tape such calls.

At that point, the judge indicated that he was taking the matter under advisement – and would be issuing his ruling in the near future.

And so, carrying his overflowing folder of important papers, The Vanguard was led out of the courtroom – and carted back off to his warm and toasty cell at MDC.

***

Sadly for the Vanguard and those who love Vanguard, Judge Garaufis was not swayed by the news that all the prisoners are “…being held captive against their will”. Nor was he swayed by any of the other equally feeble arguments put forth by Agnifilo.

Before The Vanguard had even laid his head down for a good night’s rest, the judge issued an 8-page Memorandum And Order that ended with the following pronouncement: “Raniere’s third motion for release pending trial (Dkt. 303) is DENIED”.

The only “good news’ for The Vanguard is that he’ll be back in court for tomorrow’s Status Conference – and get to see most, if not all, of his co-defendants for the second time in the last 10 days.

Viva Executive Success!

And he who has the most joy, wins.