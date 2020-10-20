Raniere 56 Letters-of-Support Unsealed — List of Names of Supporters Revealed Here

Keith Raniere’s attorneys filed 56 letters of support for him and the Court which originally sealed them from the public has now unsealed them.

Below is the list of people who have put their names on the record in support of Raniere. Later, we will do an evaluation of the letters and publish some of the most pertinent ones.

Note that several people chose only to use their first names – though many readers will know who they are and one person even chose to write a letter of support.

With 56 letters-of-support – it is 10 fewer than Clare got.





And 56 ÷ 17,000 (The number of people who supposedly took NXIVM classes) = .0033 or .33% – which is a lower approval rating than Trump University got.

Exhibit Number

Name of Person Submitting Letter

Exhibit 1

Veronica Alvarez (with accompanying translation)

Exhibit 2

Angelica

Exhibit 3

Raul Arias

Exhibit 4

Diego Asunsolo

Exhibit 5

Eduardo Asunsolo

Exhibit 6

Juan Asunsalo (with accompanying translation)

Exhibit 7

Michael Baker

Exhibit 8

Leon Bojalil

Exhibit 9

Natalia Bojalil

Exhibit 10

Edgar Boone

Exhibit 11

Damon Brink

Exhibit 12

[Name Redacted]

Exhibit 13

Esther Carlson

Exhibit 14

Sanjay Chakravorty

Exhibit 15

Suneel Chakravorty

Exhibit 16

Theo Chiappone

Exhibit 17

Abril Cigarroa

Exhibit 18

Nicole Clyne

Exhibit 19

Danielle [Last name redacted but presumably Roberts]

Exhibit 20

Álvaro de la Garza

Exhibit 21

James Del Negro

Exhibit 22

Marvin Derks

Exhibit 23

Brett Diamond

Exhibit 24

Brian Elliot

Exhibit 25

Justin Elliot

Exhibit 26

Marc Elliot

Exhibit 27

Alejandro Estrada

Exhibit 28

Gurpreet Gil

Exhibit 29

Leah

Exhibit 30

Lourdes Gonzalez

Exhibit 31

Hector (with accompanying translation)

Exhibit 32

Jorge Hernandez (with accompanying translation)

Exhibit 33

Lorena Lara

Exhibit 34

Sterling LeBaron

Exhibit 35

Wayne LeBaron

Exhibit 36

Elizabeth Leon (with accompanying translation)

Exhibit 37

Linda

Exhibit 38

Jeanette Lopez

Exhibit 39

Juan Luis Lopez

Exhibit 40

Roy Martina

Exhibit 41

Megan Mills

Exhibit 42

Michele [Last name redacted but presumably Hatchette]

Exhibit 43

Jose Ospino

Exhibit 44

Chris Pearson-Smith

Exhibit 45

Juan Luis Piña

Exhibit 46

Brandon Porter

Exhibit 47

Lucas Roberts

Exhibit 48

Vanessa Sahagun

Exhibit 49

Sahajo [Last name redacted but presumably Haertel]

Exhibit 50

Samantha

Exhibit 51

Alberto Sanchez

Exhibit 52

Patricia Sanchez (with accompanying translation)

Exhibit 53

Luis









Exhibit 54

Danny Trutmann

Exhibit 55

Matt Wakelin

Exhibit 56

Franklin Zhumi