Raniere 56 Letters-of-Support Unsealed — List of Names of Supporters Revealed Here
Keith Raniere’s attorneys filed 56 letters of support for him and the Court which originally sealed them from the public has now unsealed them.
Below is the list of people who have put their names on the record in support of Raniere. Later, we will do an evaluation of the letters and publish some of the most pertinent ones.
Note that several people chose only to use their first names – though many readers will know who they are and one person even chose to write a letter of support.
With 56 letters-of-support – it is 10 fewer than Clare got.
And 56 ÷ 17,000 (The number of people who supposedly took NXIVM classes) = .0033 or .33% – which is a lower approval rating than Trump University got.
Exhibit Number
Name of Person Submitting Letter
Exhibit 1
Veronica Alvarez (with accompanying translation)
Exhibit 2
Angelica
Exhibit 3
Raul Arias
Exhibit 4
Diego Asunsolo
Exhibit 5
Eduardo Asunsolo
Exhibit 6
Juan Asunsalo (with accompanying translation)
Exhibit 7
Michael Baker
Exhibit 8
Leon Bojalil
Exhibit 9
Natalia Bojalil
Exhibit 10
Edgar Boone
Exhibit 11
Damon Brink
Exhibit 12
[Name Redacted]
Exhibit 13
Esther Carlson
Exhibit 14
Sanjay Chakravorty
Exhibit 15
Suneel Chakravorty
Exhibit 16
Theo Chiappone
Exhibit 17
Abril Cigarroa
Exhibit 18
Nicole Clyne
Exhibit 19
Danielle [Last name redacted but presumably Roberts]
Exhibit 20
Álvaro de la Garza
Exhibit 21
James Del Negro
Exhibit 22
Marvin Derks
Exhibit 23
Brett Diamond
Exhibit 24
Brian Elliot
Exhibit 25
Justin Elliot
Exhibit 26
Marc Elliot
Exhibit 27
Alejandro Estrada
Exhibit 28
Gurpreet Gil
Exhibit 29
Leah
Exhibit 30
Lourdes Gonzalez
Exhibit 31
Hector (with accompanying translation)
Exhibit 32
Jorge Hernandez (with accompanying translation)
Exhibit 33
Lorena Lara
Exhibit 34
Sterling LeBaron
Exhibit 35
Wayne LeBaron
Exhibit 36
Elizabeth Leon (with accompanying translation)
Exhibit 37
Linda
Exhibit 38
Jeanette Lopez
Exhibit 39
Juan Luis Lopez
Exhibit 40
Roy Martina
Exhibit 41
Megan Mills
Exhibit 42
Michele [Last name redacted but presumably Hatchette]
Exhibit 43
Jose Ospino
Exhibit 44
Chris Pearson-Smith
Exhibit 45
Juan Luis Piña
Exhibit 46
Brandon Porter
Exhibit 47
Lucas Roberts
Exhibit 48
Vanessa Sahagun
Exhibit 49
Sahajo [Last name redacted but presumably Haertel]
Exhibit 50
Samantha
Exhibit 51
Alberto Sanchez
Exhibit 52
Patricia Sanchez (with accompanying translation)
Exhibit 53
Luis
Exhibit 54
Danny Trutmann
Exhibit 55
Matt Wakelin
Exhibit 56
Franklin Zhumi