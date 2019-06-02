Rainbow Cultural Gardens Closed Down in Monterrey By Mexican Government

Sources in Mexico tell Frank Report that the Mexican government has shut down the dangerous child experiment called Rainbow Cultural Gardens in Monterrey.

However, the child experiment center in Guadalajara remains open.

The operation in Mexico City remains in doubt.

Carola Garza was chief operating officer of the Monterrey center and last week’s shutdown came as a big surprise to her and the parents of children being experimented on. The parents are mainly wealthy devotees of the pedophile Keith Alan Raniere. His followers call him Vanguard.

Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard

The closure of the Monterrey Rainbow Center came on the heels of revelations made first in Frank Report but followed up on by Mexican media – many of which are reporting on the trial of Keith Raniere, largely because of the roles of Emiliano Salinas and Rosa Laura Junco – both children of famous Mexicans – former president Carlos Salinas and media magnate Alejandro Junco respectively.

Both Rosa Laura and Emiliano have subjected their own children to the Rainbow child experiment.

Rainbow Cultural Gardens is an unlicensed, experimental program which subjects infants from six months to children of 9 or 10 years to babble in various languages. Critics say it was designed to train children to grow up to be sociopaths.

Rainbow Cultural Gardens – is it a dangerous experiment with babies and children?

The concept behind the Rainbow experiment is that babies and children should have seven nannies per week – some of whom double as sex slaves to Raniere – who speak to them in seven different languages.

The nannies are foreign-born and each speaks in her own native language for one day per week to the child, resulting in children getting a medley of languages – one day after another unceasingly.

Parents are not allowed to speak to their children in any language but the language permitted that day.

For instance, if the language of the day is Russian – no other language is spoken before the child all day and night. If parents cannot speak Russian then they cannot speak with their child that day.

If the next day’s language is Mandarin, again the rule applies: parents may not speak with their children – unless they speak Mandarin.

Critics believe this is child abuse since the method is untested. There are no studies, no evidence that children learn more languages through this method. To date, not one child in Rainbow has ever been brought forward to publicly demonstrate they can speak in any more than two languages despite the fact that the child experiment is now in its 12th year.

The mad doctor Brandon Porter M.D. – who also did the human fright experiments – did some child experiments for Rainbow. These studies remain unpublished.

Human fright doctor Brandon Porter MD did the studies on children for Rainbow.

There are reports that some Rainbow children grew up to merely babble and cannot even speak their own native language properly because they were subjected to so many different languages since infancy. The constant change of nannies and the alienation from their parents have made some children paranoid and antisocial according to sources whose children were actually subjected to this cruel childhood experiment.

Ironically, the inventor of the Rainbow experiment, Keith Alan Raniere, only speaks English – yet he declares that babies should be taught seven languages to increase their brain power.

Raniere claims he is one of the smartest people in the world and one of the world’s top three problem solvers. His claim is based on a take-home IQ test – he took home and returned a month later – in 1989. At least one woman has come forward to say she helped Raniere with his take-home IQ test.

As Raniere stands trial for sex trafficking and racketeering, and his Nxivm organization is in shambles in the USA, only Mexico Nxivm stands strong.

The Monterrey shutdown is seen as a blow to the future of Nxivm since Rainbow Cultural Gardens was viewed as the best method to ensure that children of the Nxivm cult remain in the cult.

Monterrey Rainbow’s Facebook page is now offline. When one clicks on the link https://www.facebook.com/centromulticulturalrainbow/ the message seen is “Sorry, this content isn’t available right now.”

Their website http://rcgkids.com/ is also shut down.

Monterrey’s Rainbow leader, Carola Garza, has so far remained silent on the shutdown, but her mother-in-law, Christina Del Valle, made this statement on social media:





English translation:





“Life is a privilege and dedicating it to the service of others is gain in many ways. It blesses you and returns what you have contributed to society, the good and the not so good. Living, trusting in life, is difficult because it often becomes uncertain and it seems that this uncertainty turns against us, but as the years pass and maturity reaches your heart to your mind and body, you realize that the best result has been when you let yourself be guided by a sincere heart, when you searched for your own good and for the good of others.





“Of course, intelligence is very important if it is guided by the heart, it is the safe path, even if you do not see the destination or the end of the road, everything will come to light and it will be seen what has been the effort of each one.





“This is a recognition to Carola, my daughter-in-law, whom I have seen fighting for her dreams, for giving her children the greatest love a mother can give. It is a recognition to tell her that I believe in her, that I have lived her honest effort, her clarity in love, her patience to be better every day.





“That life is going to bring her a reward that she has to trust in her because she is a unique person and that life and God bless those who walk with good will.”





***

In Guadalajara, Cami [last name redacted], the 29-year-old woman who was raped by Raniere when she was 15 [and possibly younger], the younger sister of Dani [the woman confined in a room for nearly two years by Keith Raniere], continues to work at Rainbow. She is under the rulership of [redacted], one of the Mexican leaders of Nxivm.

Loreta Garza, a first line DOS slave, is the worldwide chief operating officer of the child experiment Rainbow Cultural Gardens. Her sister, Carola Garza is chief operating officer of Rainbow in Monterrey.

Carola Garza operates Rainbow Cultural Gardens in Monterrey. She is the sister of Loreta and Jimena Garza. Carola is reportedly a member of DOS – the master-slave group founded by Keith Alan Raniere.





Jimena Garza Davila: This dedicated slave-woman of DOS runs the Monterrey branch of Nxivm with her husband, Omar ‘Cornuto’ Boone. Keith Raniere’s initials are branded on Jimena’s pubic region.

Omar ‘Cuckie’ Boone, one of the worldwide leaders of Nxivm, [He is on the executive board with Clare Bronfman and Lauren Salzman] with wife, Jimena Garza. She is one of the leaders of DOS. She has taken a vow of lifelong slavery to Keith Alan Raniere and bears his initials [KAR] on her pubic region.

Branded DOS slave Jimena Garza walks with her Grand Master, Keith Alan Raniere, in San Pedro Garza Garcia in November 2017. Frank Report uncovered Raniere’s whereabouts and reported it – along with this historic picture – proving that Raniere had fled to Mexico. He was arrested in Puerto Vallarta in March 2018.

The closure of the Monterrey center is not the first center closed by authorities. Last year, the Miami Rainbow Cultural Garden child experiment center was closed by child protection officials there.

According to https://www.rainbowculturalgarden.uk/locations, Rainbow Cultural Garden centers are reportedly still experimenting on children in the following locales:

UNITED STATES

• Albany, NY

• NYC

• LA

• Miami [closed]

MEXICO

• Mexico City

• Monterrey [now closed]

• Cuernavaca

• Guadalajara, Mexico

GUATEMALA

• Guatemala

SPAIN

• Madrid

UNITED KINGDOM

• London

UPCOMING AREAS

• Vancouver, Canada

• Leon, Mexico

About Rainbow Cultural Gardens –

By Sara Bronfman

Sara Bronfman is one of the world leaders of the experimental organization, Rainbow Cultural Gardens. Here is how she explains the experiments on children.





Who We Are:

Rainbow Cultural Garden is an early child-development program which, through careful, progressive exposure to multiple languages, cultures, representational systems and aesthetics, seeks to inspire and capture the miraculous, creative, learning lives of children.

Our Core Values:

JOY: We believe developing a rich internal world is key to our children’s optimal fulfilment in life; as such, we seek to emphasise and prolong the wondrous state of joy and curiosity that naturally exists in all children.

HUMANITY: By exposing children to loving role models from a diversity of cultures, we seek to foster a sense of solidarity with all of humanity.

SKILLS: We believe it’s important that out children learn “how” to think rather than “what” to think; build self-esteem and self-reliance and develop problem-solving skills that will serve them no matter what challenges they might face.

How We Work:

Using the most current scientific understandings in child development, Rainbow Cultural Garden gives families with children in Early Years Foundational Stages (EYFS) access to carefully sourced and highly trained child development specialists who, through one-to-one or group interaction, impart to them their unique language and culture.

***

The program was devised by Keith Alan Raniere now on trial for sex trafficking, forced labor and racketeering.

Would you want this perv devising your child’s education?

***

IF YOU LIVE IN – OR NEAR – ONE OF THESE LOCATIONS, PLEASE CONTACT YOUR LOCAL CHILD ABUSE AGENCY AND ASK THEM TO INVESTIGATE WHAT’S GOING ON AT THE LOCAL RAINBOW CULTURAL GARDEN CENTER.

DOING SO MAY SAVE A CHILD’S LIFE!