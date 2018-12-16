By Pyriel

Talking of songs….

Keith Raniere known also as the Vanguard.

This should make Keith smile…

On the first day of Christmas, detention gave to me

A strip search at MDC.

And look out for those fangs!

On the second day of Christmas, detention gave to me

A bad case of thrush

And a strip search at MDC.

Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard

On the third day of Christmas, detention gave to me

Prison eyewear,

A bad case of thrush

And a strip search at MDC.

Keith Raniere said, "He who has the most joy wins."

On the fourth day of Christmas, detention gave to me

Crying to sleep,

Prison eyewear,

A bad case of thrush

And a strip search at MDC.

Young Raniere

On the fifth day of Christmas, detention gave to me

Bruising on knees,

Crying to sleep,

Prison eyewear,

A bad case of thrush

And a strip search at MDC.

Keith Raniere at V-Week

On the sixth day of Christmas, detention gave to me

Food unamazing,

Bruising on knees,

Crying to sleep,

Prison eyewear,

A bad case of thrush

And a strip search at MDC.

What a genius -- Rainbow Cultural Garden is the brainchild of Keith Raniere.

On the seventh day of Christmas, detention gave to me

Blood pressure raising,

Food unamazing,

Bruising on knees,

Crying to sleep,

Prison eyewear,

A bad case of thrush

And a strip search at MDC.

Keith Raniere, 57, has seen many of his harem women grow too old for him.

On the eighth day of Christmas, detention gave to me

Mites ever grazing,

Blood pressure raising,

Food unamazing,

Bruising on knees,

Crying to sleep,

Prison eyewear,

A bad case of thrush

And a strip search at MDC.

Keith Alan Raniere, the leader of Nxivm and the founder of the sex slaver sorority DOS. There is no evidence that Kristin Kreuk was ever involved in any of the sex aspects of Nxivm and it is well established that she was not a member of DOS. There is also no evidence that she ever had sex with Raniere.

On the ninth day of Christmas, detention gave to me

Head and feet aching,

Mites ever grazing,

Blood pressure raising,

Food unamazing,

Bruising on knees,

Crying to sleep,

Prison eyewear,

A bad case of thrush

And a strip search at MDC.

Keith Alan Raniere

Keith Raniere is not who he appears to be. He has your worst interest at heart, for his pleasure.

On the tenth day of Christmas, detention gave to me

Shower forsaking,

Head and feet aching,

Mites ever grazing,

Blood pressure raising,

Food unamazing,

Bruising on knees,

Crying to sleep,

Prison eyewear,

A bad case of thrush

And a strip search at MDC.

it may appear that Keith Raniere is sleeping or having sex all day and night, But he is actually thinking up new curriculum. Unlike other scholls which teach the tools of success, students of ESP never stop paying to learn and just think Keith is lying in a bed right now figuring out ways to help you get more executive success [programs.]

Photo copyright FallofNxivm.com and Toni Natalie

On the eleventh day of Christmas, detention gave to me

Lawyers bills growing,

Shower forsaking,

Head and feet aching,

Mites ever grazing,

Blood pressure raising,

Food unamazing,

Bruising on knees,

Crying to sleep,

Prison eyewear,

A bad case of thrush

And a strip search at MDC.

Keith Raniere was an East Coast Judo Champion he said

On the twelfth day of Christmas, detention gave to me

S%@t bombers throwing,

Lawyers bills growing,

Shower forsaking,

Head and feet aching,

Mites ever grazing,

Blood pressure raising,

Food unamazing,

Bruising on knees,

Crying to sleep,

Prison eyewear,

A bad case of thrush

And a strip search at MDC.

Viva Executive Success!

Keith Raniere



“When we smile, the world smiles with us: each experience of joy is an experience of joy for all people and a victory for human kind.” –

Keith Raniere.

We are all smiling now, Keith! How about you?



