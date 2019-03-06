Psychopathy Checklist- the test that predicts psychopathy – Raniere scores higher than Jeffrey Dahmer

PCLR developed by Robert D Hare PhD





Rate 0 to 2.

0 does not apply

1 somewhat

2 fully applies





1 Impression management

That’s Keith.





2 grandiose sense of self-worth

3 stimulation seeking

4 pathological lying

5 manipulation for personal gain

6 lack of remorse

7 shallow effect

8 callous/lacking empathy

9 parasitic orientation

[In the emotional dimension, psychopathy is characterized by callousness and lack of empathy, failure to accept responsibility, shallow emotion, and lack of guilt or remorse. Regarding life management, psychopaths lack realistic life goals, have a parasitic orientation and are impulsive while seeking stimulation.]





10 poor anger tolerance

11 impersonal sexual behavior

12 early behavior problems

13 lacks goals

14 impulsivity

15 irresponsibility

16 failure to accept responsibility

17 unstable interpersonal relationships

18 serious criminal behavior

19 serious violation of conditional release

20 criminal versatility





Jeffrey Dahmer scored a 22.

Ted Bundy scored a 32.





When I scored Keith, I came up with a score of 36.





Jeffrey Dahmer