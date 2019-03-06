Psychopathy Checklist- the test that predicts psychopathy – Raniere scores higher than Jeffrey Dahmer
PCLR developed by Robert D Hare PhD
Rate 0 to 2.
0 does not apply
1 somewhat
2 fully applies
1 Impression management
That’s Keith.
2 grandiose sense of self-worth
3 stimulation seeking
4 pathological lying
5 manipulation for personal gain
6 lack of remorse
7 shallow effect
8 callous/lacking empathy
9 parasitic orientation
[In the emotional dimension, psychopathy is characterized by callousness and lack of empathy, failure to accept responsibility, shallow emotion, and lack of guilt or remorse. Regarding life management, psychopaths lack realistic life goals, have a parasitic orientation and are impulsive while seeking stimulation.]
10 poor anger tolerance
11 impersonal sexual behavior
12 early behavior problems
13 lacks goals
14 impulsivity
15 irresponsibility
16 failure to accept responsibility
17 unstable interpersonal relationships
18 serious criminal behavior
19 serious violation of conditional release
20 criminal versatility
Jeffrey Dahmer scored a 22.
Ted Bundy scored a 32.
When I scored Keith, I came up with a score of 36.
Jeffrey Dahmer