Prosecution: Raniere had nudes of Allison Mack, Kathy Russell and Lauren Salzman in same poses as 15 year old girl

More revelations from the prosecution’s latest memo:

In recent weeks, Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman moved to dismiss superseding indictment #2 against them. In addition, Bronfman, Allison Mack and Kathy Russell made motions to sever their trials from Raniere (Bronfman also did not want to be tried with Mack). In response, the government filed a memorandum of law and some very interesting details emerged.

Child Porn

There were 15 sexually explicit photographs of a minor – Jane Doe #2 – a 15-year-old Mexican girl living in Clifton Park – that the DOJ plans to introduce as evidence in the trial against Raniere, Bronfman, Russell, and Mack.

The photos of Jane Doe 2 were taken between November 2 and November 24, 2005.

They were recovered from a hard drive kept by Raniere at his sex lair at 8 Hale Drive.

The 15 pictures of the 15-year-old show her in various sexually explicit poses.

For 13 years, Raniere kept these pictures, in a folder on a hard drive, until the Feds raided his Sex Lair on March 27, 2018 – and seized his electronic equipment.

The photographs were taken with a Canon EOS 20D camera, recovered by the Feds from under the desk in the office of 8 Hale Drive. The camera was made in Japan.

Raniere’s Favorite Poses

All 15 images of Jane Doe #2 were found in the same folder, titled “BACKUPS,” in a subfolder titled “Studies”.

There were 12 subfolders, each of which contained numerous sexually explicit photographs of other members and associates of Nxivm/DOS – with whom Raniere had sexual relationships, including sexually explicit photos of Lauren Salzman and Kathy Russell.

The nude and graphic photographs in each of the 12 subfolders were taken around the same time [2005] as the photographs of the then 15-year-old Jane Doe 2.

The women in all the photographs – including Jane Doe 2 – were photographed in many of the same poses.

The government plans to call witnesses at trial to testify that these poses are Raniere’s sexual preferences and similar to poses in photographs that Raniere demanded and obtained as collateral from “first-line” DOS “masters,” including Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman.

Jane Doe 2 was later housed by Russell, at Raniere’s direction, under a fake name in Clifton Park, New York.

Jane Doe #2 Became A Leader

Jane Doe was groomed so well by Raniere that she became the first DOS member and a “first line” slave master, along with Allison Mack.

Jane Doe #2 is now in her late 20s and still a member of NXIVM/DOS. She is the woman who received a text from Raniere asking her to find him some “fuck toys” [i.e. women who would act as his sex slaves and be on call for that purpose.]

I have withheld Jane Doe’s identity – but not without some misgivings – since she continues to be a member of DOS.

If I receive word that she is recruiting – even in Mexico [Jane Doe #2 is Mexican] where Nxivm/DOS and Rainbow still thrive – along with their Nxivm front – the Ayn Rand group – I will reveal her name for the protection of the public. I would not personally like to see any more women branded!

The disclosure of DOS slave masters is in the public’s interest and past disclosures by Frank Report have resulted in the escape of numerous slaves, prevented some DOS members from being branded, and kept others from being recruited.

Evidence At Trial

Raniere’s defense team has retained a computer forensic expert to review the metadata and conduct a “forensic examination” of the sexually explicit images of Jane Doe #2. The government made the photographs available for inspection.

The government plans to prove that Raniere and others “participated in the conduct of the affairs of the Enterprise” by inducing “shame and guilt in order to influence and control members and associates of the Enterprise,” and “[o]btaining sensitive information about members and associates of the Enterprise in order to maintain control over them,” and “[r]ecruiting and grooming sexual partners for RANIERE and obtaining nude photographs of women for RANIERE.”

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In another matter, it seems Raniere has refused to identify the Mexican witnesses he seeks to have testify via closed-circuit television unless/until the government “confirms that Superseding Indictment #2 will be the final indictment.

In other words, he wants to assure the witnesses they won’t be charged. For all we know, Jane Doe 2 might be one of the witnesses Raniere plans to call in his defense.

The government argues that Raniere is not entitled to use his potential list of “foreign witnesses” as leverage to compel a representation from the government and has requested the court to order Raniere to disclose his list of “foreign witnesses” at the same time he discloses his in-person witness list.

Raniere is so used to getting everything he wants that he thinks he can compel the prosecution to do things his way.

Wake up, Keith!

This isn’t Friday night volloeyball – and you’re not in charge!