Prosecution May Rest Case Today – Allison Mack Not Expected to Testify

UPDATE: A source that I deem to be extremely reliable tells me that Keith Raniere is not going to put on a case and that the prosecution and the defense will both rest their cases today and that closing arguments will begin on Monday.

According to the prosecution, they may conclude their case today [Thursday], or by Friday [June 14].

They told the judge Wednesday they believed they would wind up Thursday but admitted things could go longer. It appears there may be only one more new witness – the FBI case agent.

If this is true, then Allison Mack will not testify. This may be unfortunate for her since she has been badly damaged by the testimony of her former DOS slaves, Nicole and Jaye.

Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy and faces a maximum prison sentence of 40 years. There is no minimum. My estimation of federal sentencing guidelines for her is in the 3-5 year range. I would have expected a chance at a downward departure – particularly if she testified for the prosecution and did well [as Lauren Salzman did].

During the last few days of trial, two women painted a brutal picture of her – not as a victim, or in any way resembling the delightful Chloe of Smallville, [the character she portrayed on TV] but as an abusive, vindictive, power-hungry, and manipulative slave master.

If Allison testified, she might have explained how Keith Raniere manipulated her. She might have told how Keith ordered her to be harsh with her two DOS slaves – and that she was trying to help them – giving them “tough love” because she believed in Keith, who told her what to do – as her slave master.

When Allison ordered Jaye to seduce Keith – Allison might have been able to explain that it was Keith who ordered her to order Jaye to seduce him.

If Nicole and Jaye are victims [and not consenting adults who did everything because they wanted to] because they had collateral held over them, so might Allison also be a victim. Keith had ample collateral on her.

This is the photo Mark Lesko showed Mark Vicente.

Allison Mack – the photo used by the prosecution to show the jury her likeness.

**’

On Wednesday, the prosecution showed the jury nude pictures of various Raniere harem women – taken in 2005 – by Raniere on his camera. The photos were found on a hard drive seized in his sex lair [library], when it was raided on March 27, 2018 by the FBI – one day after his arrest.

All the women were over the age of consent, except one – Cami – who the prosecution will attempt to prove – in part by the lack of an appendectomy scar – which she had since age 16 – that the photos were taken of Cami when she was 15.

In New York State, the age of consent is 17. Raniere possessing the nude photographs of Cami constitutes possession of child porn [which is not one of the charges he is facing in this case] – and also evidence of the racketeering enterprise he led.

The jurors were shown photographs of the adult nude women of Raniere alongside with Cami – in part to show that they were posed the same way as the child, Cami.

Kathy Russell

Kathy Russell posed for the photographer Keith Raniere

Some of the women of Raniere were Angel Smith, Kathy Russell, Barbara Jeske, Dawn Morrison, Barbara Bouchey, Pam Cafritz, Mariana, and Lauren Salzman.

Of the women whose pictures were given to the jury – and it was perhaps awkward – only Barbara Bouchey was in the courtroom, seated – as she has been since the start of this trial – in the spectator section.

It was observed that at least one juror looked at the pictures and then seemed to look over at Barbara.

[See Barbara saw a lot of good in Nxivm]

The web of Keith Raniere (MK10 Art).

Once the prosecution rests, the defense will have the opportunity to put on a case. They do not have to put on a case. The defense does not have to prove anything. If they do put on a case, it will be up to the defendant, Keith Raniere, to decide whether he will testify.

If he does, he may be on the witness stand for days. I suspect the prosecution would be eager to cross-examine him at length – and that by itself might last four or five days.

It is not known if there will be court on Friday. My understanding is that if the prosecution rests today – and the defense chooses not to put on a case – there will be no court Friday. On Monday, closing arguments will begin and may run until Tuesday.

This would mean that by Wednesday, June 19, the jury should be deliberating on the innocence or guilt of defendant Raniere.

I would not be surprised if they return a verdict no later than Friday, June 21. [Fridays are a great day for verdicts it seems.]

On the other hand, if the defense chooses to put on a case, the end of this trial is uncertain. It might continue to the end of the month.

It does not seem many Nxivm/DOS members are prepared to testify on Raniere’s behalf. Some of them fear being criminally charged.

I was told that two Mexican, pro-Raniere witnesses wanted to testify and asked for “safe passage” via their attorneys from the DOJ. When they were not given that assurance, they declined to come from Mexico to the US to testify for fear they would be indicted as co-conspirators with Raniere.

The judge also ruled that Mexican supporters of Raniere cannot testify via closed-circuit TV from Mexico.

Perhaps Raniere will call expert witnesses. Maybe he can find DOS slaves to testify that DOS was not coercive.

More likely, if there is a defense, it will be Keith alone, taking the witness stand to show the jury why he is the smartest and most ethical man in the world.

Viva Executive Success!