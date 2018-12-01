Prison Report: Raniere’s Level Of Joy Continues To Drop – Future Looks Even Bleaker

The Vanguard is still not having a very good time at what has now been his home-away-from-home for more than eight months – the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, NY. And things don’t look all that joyful for him as we head towards 2019.

According to the most recent report from MDC sources, Raniere is literally hurting from head to toe.

To begin with, he still has not received a pair of replacement glasses with his correct prescription. As a result, he’s still stumbling around his unit at MDC – and still complaining about constant headaches.





Vanguard’s glasses don’t seem to be the right size or the prescription. It’s curious, however, that he even wears glasses because he always claimed his patent-pending technology could cure his poor eyesight – only he didn’t have the time to do so when he was running NXIVM. He now has plenty of time and supporters would likely expect that he should be appearing any day now without his spectacles.

Vanguard’s glasses don’t seem to be the right prescription. It’s curious, however, that he even wears glasses because he always claimed his patent-pending technology could cure his eyesight – only he didn’t have the time to do so when he was running NXIVM. He now has plenty of time and supporters would likely expect that he should be appearing any day now without his spectacles.





And, if that wasn’t bad enough, now he’s got a major tummy-ache too. Actually, he’s being treated for an ulcer – which may/may not indicate he really has an ulcer because every inmate who complains about stomach problems gets pretty much the same treatment at MDC.

Last but not least, The Vanguard is having real problems with his feet. Seems like the standard-issued prison slipper-shoes simply don’t fit his almost square feet. As a result, he’s constantly complaining about his sore feet – and has pretty much given up what used to be his almost constant pacing.

Keith Raniere's feet.

On top of his physical problems, Raniere is now starting to experience some real problems with his fellow inmates. The latest example of that was a “shit-bomb” that another inmate tossed at him a few days ago (A “shit-bomb” is just what it sounds like – and in this case, it was wrapped up in a newspaper).

And, despite the recent spate of cold weather, the mites are back! Yep – even after all the fumigating and all the cleaning – those nasty little, butt-biting creatures have reappeared in his unit (Looks like his entire unit will be relocated by the end of December).

About all that Raniere has to be joyful for at this point of his MDC stay is that he now has a cell all to himself – and he gets to meet with his legal team three times per week for about two hours per session.

No wonder he had his attorneys submit that ridiculous request for bail.

Viva Executive Success!