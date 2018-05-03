Lt. Eugenio Perez is accused of forcing women at the Metropolitan Detention Center to give him oral sex.

A woman, who was jailed at the time on a drug charge but has since been released, said Perez had approached her when she was getting cleaning supplies from the camera-less lieutenants’ office at the jail — and at first she embraced his hugs and kisses because she was lonely. But when he whipped out his pecker, she got scared.

“He just tried to like, you know, push my head down so I could suck his d–k,” the woman testified, weeping.

“I felt used at that point. And I felt like I was making a mistake. Like, I wanted to be touched by another human being, but it just wasn’t him. I just was lonely…It made me feel normal again, alive. Because when you’re in jail, you feel dead.”

Perez was one of three guards charged last May with turning the detention center into their personal harem.

“This is a case about power, opportunity and abuse…Eugenio Perez, used his position and power as a law enforcement officer, a lieutenant at the Federal Bureau of Prisons to sexually abuse five different women, female inmates entrusted to his care and custody,” prosecutor Nadia Shihata said in her opening statements.

“He arranged for them to clean on the second floor, of the prison, exposed his penis through the zipper of his pants, masturbated and demanded oral sex.”

There was even a pattern to how he ejaculated, she said — into a paper towel that he then folded up to dispose.

Too bad this dude did not take Keith Raniere’s SOP classes. He would have never ejaculated into a towel. Raniere teaches that if a man ejaculates on a woman’s face, it means he owns her.

Perez’s fellow lieutenant, Carlos Richard Martinez, was convicted in January of raping an inmate and faces up to life behind bars.

Too bad Martinez did not use as a defense, Raniere’s teachings that if a man rapes a woman and she has an orgasm, it is not technically rape.

Guard Armando Moronta in November pleaded guilty to sexually abusing inmates and smuggling drugs into the facility. He faces up to 95 years behind bars and a $1 million dollar fine when sentenced.

And these are the kind of guys who are currently guarding Raniere a/k/a Federal Inmate 57005-177. They may even wind up being his cellmates. Oh, the joy!