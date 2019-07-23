Preliminary Forfeiture Orders Signed – Questions Remain Regarding Other NXIVM Properties

U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis recently signed three preliminary forfeiture orders concerning NXIVM-related properties – one each for Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, and Allison Mack.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis

As a result, all three of the former NXIVM leaders have now forfeited all of their rights regarding, title to, and interest in the following assets:

(a) Fifteen thousand six hundred seventy dollars and zero cents ($15,670.00) in United States currency that was seized on or about March 27, 2018 from 3 Oregon Trail, Waterford, New York 12188;

Cash in boxes. Lots of pretty cash.

Some of the cash seized at Nancy Salzman’s former home

(b) Three hundred ninety thousand one hundred eighty dollars and zero cents ($390,180.00) in United States currency that was seized on or about March 27, 2018 from 3 Oregon Trail, Waterford, New York 12188;

(c) One hundred nine thousand seven hundred twenty-seven dollars and zero cents ($109,727.00) in United States currency that was seized on or about March 27, 2018 from 3 Oregon Trail, Waterford, New York 12188;

(d) The real property located at 8 Hale Drive, Halfmoon New York 12065, together with its respective buildings, appurtenances, improvements, fixtures, attachments, easements and furnishings;

8 Hale Drive

(e) The real property located at 7 Generals Way, Clifton Park, New York 12065, together with its respective buildings, appurtenances, improvements, fixtures, attachments, easements and furnishings, and all proceeds traceable thereto;

(f) The real property located at 447 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205, together with its respective buildings, appurtenances, improvements, fixtures, attachments, easements and furnishings, and all proceeds traceable thereto;

(g) The real property located at 455 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205, together with its respective buildings, appurtenances, improvements, fixtures, attachments, easements and furnishings, and all proceeds traceable thereto;

Company Store: NXIVM headquarters at 455 New Karner Rd.

NXIVM headquarters at 455 New Karner Road

(h) The real property located at 457 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205, together with its respective buildings, appurtenances, improvements, fixtures, attachments, easements and furnishings, and all proceeds traceable thereto;

(i) The Steinway grand piano that is located in Nancy Salzman’s former residence at 3 Oregon Trail. As previously reported, the estimated cost of that piano was $40,000 (There is also a $90,000 Steinway piano located at 8 Hale Drive – and the government will get that in conjunction with its seizure of that property); and

Steinway Grand Piano

(j) First Principles, Inc., the Delaware company that owns, among other things, the Rational Inquiry™ technology that includes all 2,000 modules developed by Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman plus various patents for products that were developed by him (e.g., the NXIVM sashes).

In addition to the above, Clare Bronfman has also paid $6 million to the U.S. government in lieu of forfeiting any real property or other assets in which has any ownership interest.

mk10art's depiction of Clare Bronfman

mk10art’s depiction of Clare Bronfman

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But What About All The Other NXIVM-Related Real Estate?

While it’s great that the government was able to gain control of some of the ill-gotten gains of the NXIVM criminal enterprise, there are still a lot of NXIVM-related properties that have not been seized or otherwise accounted for as of yet.

The properties listed below were known to have been owned by NXIVM-related entities back in mid-2011. The question is who owns these properties now – and why didn’t the government also move to seize some/all of them?

RE: COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES

451 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12065-3821

453 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12065-3821

10 Maxwell Drive, Clifton Park, NY

– The registered address for Events for Humanity, Inc.

– The registered address for House of Equus LLC

– The registered address for Occam’s Razor LLC

– The registered address for Our Evolution LLC

– The registered address for Slate River Mobile LLC

– The registered address for The Ethical Foundation, Inc.

– The registered address for The Ethical Humanitarian Foundation, Inc.

– The registered address for Ethical Science, Inc.

– The registered address for TRUTH LLC

– The registered address for Ultima

– The registered address for WHARE LLC

5 Southside Drive, Suite #259, Clifton Park, NY

– The registered address for A Capella Innovations, Inc.

– The registered address for NX Trust

– The registered address for Spirit @ 19, Inc.

319 Ushers Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065

– The registered address for Axiology, Inc.

629 Plank Road, Suite # 233, Clifton Park, NY

– The registered address for Village Hall LLC

1479 Route 9, Suite # 202, Clifton Park, NY 12065

– The registered address for WHARE LLC

Romano’s Restaurant/1475 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065

– Reportedly purchased by Barbara J. Bouchey on an individual basis – but the actual purchaser may have been NXT Trust

– Ownership later transferred to Village Hall LLC

– Operated as a “members only” club under the name “Apropos”

– Hosted NXIVM/ESP’s Holiday Party on January 15, 2011

9 Douglas Avenue, Rensselaer, NY

– The registered address for Althetica LLC

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RE: RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES

7 Bay Hill Court, Clifton Park, NY 12065-1204

1 Brigantine Place, Clifton Park, NY 12065

1 Flintlock Lane, Clifton Park, NY 12065

2 Flintlock Lane, Clifton Park, NY 12065

3 Flintlock Lane, Clifton Park, NY 12065

– The registered address for Buyers Advocate, Inc.

– The registered address for First Principles, Inc.

– The registered address for The Raniere Group, Inc.

– The registered address for The Think Fund, Inc.

– Jointly owned by Keith Raniere and Karen Unterreiner

7 Grant Hill Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065-7604

– The registered address for Elite Marketing Professionals, Inc

115 Grenadier Court, Clifton Park, NY 12065-6577

3 Hale Drive, Clifton Park, NY 12065

– Owned by NXIVM Properties LLC

– The registered address for POIESIS, Inc.

9 Hale Drive, Clifton Park, NY 12065

– Owned by Axiology, Inc.

21 Hollandale Lane, Apartment H, Clifton Park, NY 12065-5257

11 Montgomery Way, Clifton Park, NY 12065-7606

13 Twilight Drive in Clifton Park, NY 12065

12 Wilton Court, Clifton Park, NY 12065

203 Yorktown Drive, Clifton Park, NY 12065

1 Woodin Drive, Halfmoon, NY

2 Woodin Drive, Halfmoon, NY

Lot At Corner of Stone Quarry & Woodin Drive, Halfmoon, NY

35 Odell Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10701-1247

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The NXIVM criminal enterprise undoubtedly acquired other properties between 2011 and 2017 – which is when Frank Report broke the story on DOS and its ritualistic branding ceremonies, thus pretty much beginning the destruction of NXIVM.

But since the prosecution team in the Eastern District of New York includes Karin Orsteinan, an asset forfeiture specialist, they should be able to track all of those down as well.

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Need To Establish Victims Restitution Fund

All of the assets already seized – plus the $6 million that Clare Bronfman paid in lieu of having any of her assets seized – have become the property of the U.S. government.

Perhaps these other properties can be seized and sold to create a Victims Restitution Fund.

Creating such a fund – and allowing the victims of the NXIVM criminal enterprise to receive some compensation – is the fair and just thing to do.

Judge Garaufis can decide who is – and who is not – a ”victim”. He can do so by allowing anyone who feels they deserve that status to submit a “Victim Impact Statement” and a “Claim For Restitution”.