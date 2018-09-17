Poem by Cynthia Hunter: Vanguard Man

By Cynthia Hunter

Legatus packed my bag last night, pre-arrest

Zero hour, nine a.m.

And I’m gonna be shackled

As El Chapo by then

I miss Clifton Park so much

I miss my slaves

It’s lonely here in jail

On such a timeless sentence

And I think it’s gonna be a long, long, time

‘Til probation brings me ’round again to find

I’m not the man they think I am in jail

Ah, no no no…

I’m Vanguard,

A Vanguard Man

Burnin’ out my sentence

in here alone

Jail ain’t the kind of place

To raise avatar kids

In fact, it’s cold and dim as hell

And there was no desire to raise them anyway

until I got arrested, then I said I did

And all my patent pending technology

they don’t understand

It’s just my job to walk and problem solve

90 miles a week

The Vanguard,

A Vanguard Man

And I think it’s gonna be a long, long, time

‘Til probation brings me ’round again to find

I’m not the man they think I am in jail

Ah, no no no…

I’m a Vanguard

A Vanguard Man

Burnin’ out my life sentence

in jail, all alone