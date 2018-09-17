Poem by Cynthia Hunter: Vanguard Man
By Cynthia Hunter
Legatus packed my bag last night, pre-arrest
Zero hour, nine a.m.
And I’m gonna be shackled
As El Chapo by then
I miss Clifton Park so much
I miss my slaves
It’s lonely here in jail
On such a timeless sentence
And I think it’s gonna be a long, long, time
‘Til probation brings me ’round again to find
I’m not the man they think I am in jail
Ah, no no no…
I’m Vanguard,
A Vanguard Man
Burnin’ out my sentence
in here alone
Jail ain’t the kind of place
To raise avatar kids
In fact, it’s cold and dim as hell
And there was no desire to raise them anyway
until I got arrested, then I said I did
And all my patent pending technology
they don’t understand
It’s just my job to walk and problem solve
90 miles a week
The Vanguard,
A Vanguard Man
And I think it’s gonna be a long, long, time
‘Til probation brings me ’round again to find
I’m not the man they think I am in jail
Ah, no no no…
I’m a Vanguard
A Vanguard Man
Burnin’ out my life sentence
in jail, all alone