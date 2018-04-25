Photos of Mack leaving court tell shocking story of her decline, pathetic fall





By Frank Parlato

Allison Mack was a star when she met Keith Raniere in 2006. Within four years, he persuaded her to quit her hit TV show Smallville. A few years later she was nearly broke. He had fleeced her of most of her money.

She began a sexual relationship with him around 2012. He is 24 years her senior. He persuaded her to enter a curious relationship with him – she could be with no other man but he could have sex with a harem.

He persuaded her to begin DOS, a master slave group based on blackmail and branding. The latter landed her in hot water. She was released today on $5 million bail and restricted to home confinement.

She is a pathetic creature who owes her downfall to the cult leader she called Vanguard, a man who destroys all he touches. Time will tell how culpable she is for the horrors she participated in.

There are greater monsters than her – if she is indeed a monster. The greatest evil doer who roams free – perhaps too big to tackle because of her enormous wealth is cult leader Clare Bronfman.

The fact that Allison Mack [see below] is hanging on to her lawyers as she walks out of the courthouse with the media descending [and not clinging to her Vanguard, Keith Raniere, who she agreed to not communicate with] tells me she has left the cult.

Allison Mack is out, I beleive. She learned the lesson. Raniere is a monster. Bronfman is a monster. They used her to recruit slaves to their sick and perverted cult.

That does not exonerate her completely, but there is a glimmer, a ghost of a chance that she can make amends and begin the healing process for herself and, maybe someday, for those she helped Raniere and Bronfman hurt.





Before Raniere [above]

After Raniere [below]



