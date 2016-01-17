Pen picture of Raniere at home with Keeffe, plotting enemies’ destruction

Kristin Keefe claims, in conversations with Barbara Bouchey and others, that the Vanguard, Keith Raniere, in his darkness, gloated over the possibility that Toni Natalie and Barbara Bouchey would be raped in a dank and dingy hell hole of a Mexican prison.

This is your compassionate Vanguard.

According to multiple sources including Keeffe and the intended victims, Raniere, through his idiot, Emiliano Salinas, bribed judges and politicians in Mexico, as part of a plot to lure four enemies (two ex-lovers, Toni Natalie, and Barbara Bouchey, and two former NXIVM teachers, Susan Dones and Kim Woolhouse) to Mexico to have them thrown in jail.

Bribed indictments would land them in jail without bail and trials would take years.

According to Keeffe, the moronic Salinas went so far as to have an email account in the name of a Mexican journalist created to contact Natalie et. all. to invite them to a so called “anti-cult conference”.

Before this is over, this will likely be a Mexican national scandal.

I have seen Keeffe in her home, and Raniere, who lived two doors away, come over and visit her. I think I can author a pen picture of the scene of planning and executing the Mexican plot.

I can see Raniere now, pacing back and forth in the living room at 1 Flintlock lane – Keeffe’s townhouse where she raised his son – Raniere’s eyes lit up with the glow of vengeance as he described the Mexican plot to his longtime stooge, Keeffe, never dreaming she was plotting to escape him, and stop being his evil emissary.

He would bring “justice” to the two women who spurned him most – Bouchey and Natalie.

Pacing back and forth in the modest sized living room, waxing poetic on their psyches- of how Bouchey will die in prison and never capitulate, and Natalie being subjected to repeated rape and abuse would beg for forgiveness from Raniere.

What would he do then?

I can see him now, chuckling to himself, his eyes crossed as he gazes down at his nose, his hands up against his chest, his fingers tingling -with pure delight at the savagery.

And Keeffe would laugh along with him on the outside, and encourage him.

Failing to do so would mean discovery that she was no longer his slave.

Failing to do so would mean punishment for her and her son.

On the inside, Keeffe came to realize he was utterly insane.

“Keith intended these women serious, serious, emotional and physical harm,” Keeffe wrote of the Mexican plot.

Before you rush to judge Keeffe too harshly remember she had to endure the most vile physical abuse by Keith, including rape for years.

Form the day her son was born, he became a hostage to Raniere.

At the end of the day, Keith “Mad Dog” Ranieere is more than an egomaniac.

He is more than a liar who claims to have done things on his bio that are untrue in order to impress followers.

He is a madman – dangerous because of the almost unending thirst to hurt his enemies.

He is no Jesus who forgives enemies. He creates enemies.

Beware of the Vanguard.