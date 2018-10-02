‘Paulie the Plumber’ – notorious murderer – joins Raniere as inmate at MDC

Paul ‘Paulie the Plumber’ Weadick, 63, convicted of committing a murder with former New England Mafia boss Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, has been transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal prison in Brooklyn.

He is at the same prison as another dangerous criminal, Keith Alan Raniere, currently resides.

Also residing there is El Chapo.

El Chapo might want to try for bail and keep his guarantors secret - and has about as much chance of making bail as Keith Raniere.

El Chapo

It is a matter of opinion as to who is the most ruthless or dangerous. Raniere is especially tough when it comes to torturing and scaring women.

It wasn’t immediately clear where Salemme, 85, is being held but he might be at MDC or headed there soon.

Paulie the Plumber joins Keith the Vanguard at MDC.

Salemme and Weadick were recently convicted for their roles in the June 1993 killing of Steven DiSarro, a South Boston club owner, to prevent him from cooperating with federal authorities in an investigation targeting Salemme and his son.

Prior to that – in 1982, Weadick was convicted of second-degree murder in the Joe Mistretta homicide and served seven years behind bars.

Raniere seems to have had a hand in two women coming up missing or dead, but authorities have not yet pinned the death or disappearance on Raniere, whose followers call him Vanguard.

According to the Weadick indictment, DiSarro, 43, was strangled to death in the spring of 1993 by [now deceased] Frankie Boy Salemme, Jr. in the kitchen of the Salemme home in Sharon, Massachusetts as Weadick held DiSarro’s legs and Cadillac Frank and his younger brother John (Action Jack) Salemme watched.

MK10ART portrait of Keith Raniere in prison.

MK10ARt’s chilling sketch of criminal Keith Raniere

When Raniere ordered the branding of women, Dr. Danielle Roberts wielded the hot iron, as his other DOS slaves held their legs and arms in the living room of Allison Mack’s home.

Weadick, being muscular, was able to hold down DiSarro all by himself, whereas it took four women to hold down the branded women – one to each limb.

Will Frank Saleme also join Raniere at MDC?