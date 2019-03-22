Partner of longtime Nxivm member describes despair of spouse caught in Nxivm web of deceit

By a Nxivm Spouse





My partner was in NXIVM for many years, thanks to a certain [redacted] enrolling her.





Basically, he wore her down. I knew right from the start that this company was a money making pyramid-type scheme. I also knew, due to my various qualifications and studies, that there was absolutely nothing new about the organization.





Everything has been taken from elsewhere, and I went to great pains to explain this to my partner. She was love-bombed and felt it was the cure-all for every little insecurity and that it would enhance her earning abilities.





Also she very much liked the community and a lot of them were good people who were hoodwinked.





The cost of all the intensives is staggering and a huge amount of money went into her trying to get up the ‘Stripe Path’ in order to become a coach, proctor etc.





I truly believed it to be a total waste of money and a couple of books could have helped just as much, if not more so.





The whole affair almost ended our relationship and only my tenacity in trying to keep my relationship going stopped us from splitting up. I was labelled a ‘suppressive’, of course.





I did a short intensive myself, as I was sick of my partner saying, “But you don’t know as you haven’t been”.





The intensive was total rubbish and although I came away feeling that it was a total waste of money, it didn’t stop my wife from continuing.





My wife turned into a different person, and not for the better. She was so obviously being totally manipulated. She spoke in a different language and questioned everything I said. Gaslighting in the extreme, word salad etc. etc.





I am so very happy that eventually this ‘house of cards’ fell, and as far as I’m concerned Raniere can rot in hell for what he did to people. I just wish it hadn’t taken so long and cost people so much money. Perhaps there will be a civil suit so those who got so caught up can get some of their hard-earned money back.





[Editor’s note: There is a civil lawsuit ongoing for those who were cheated by misleading advertisements and false claims about Raniere. It is not too late to join in. The attorney handling the case is Omar Rosales, a former student of Nxivm. He also wrote the first book about Nxivm – “Nxivm, An American Cult”. Contact Rosales at:





THE ROSALES LAW FIRM, LLC

WWW.OWROSALES.COM

Omar W. Rosales

Attorney-at-Law, Certified Mediator

Texas Bar College 6-year Member

ABA Class Action & Derivative Suit Committee

Licensed in New York & Texas

11 Broadway, Suite 615

New York, NY 10004

(646) 405-6369 Tel

(646) 851-2271 Fax





Attonrey and former Nxian Omar Rosales weighs in on Vanguard;s chances- which he says are slim to none.

Attorney Omar Rosales represents Nxivm students in a class action in New York State.