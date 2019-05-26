Part 6: In Depth: Dani’s Testimony: Threesomes With Kathy Russell and Naked Pictures

This is Part 6 of the testimony of Daniela which have on May 23. The prosecution has taken great pains to enlarge the ‘creep factor’ for Keith Alan Raniere. And we are not quite done yet.

Perhaps the main reason to extenisvely report on Dani’s testimony is it gives readers a real inside view of the life of Raniere and what he was all about.

Part 1 – In Depth: Dani’s Testimony – ‘Keith Had a Plan to Save the World’

Part 2 – In Depth: Dani’s Testimony – Dani’s Ethical Breach and Her Punishment

Part 3: In Depth: Dani’s Testimony: Raniere Grooms the Virgin for Sex for Her 18th Birthday

Part 4: In-Depth: Dani’s Testimony: She Loses Her Virginity – or Does She?

Part 5: In-Depth: Dani’s Testimony: The Very Dirty Mr. Raniere

Assistant US Attorney Moria Penza is doing the questioning. Dani is responding. It is now well into the afternoon. She testified all morning. There was a break for lunch and Dani is on the stand.

Q At some point did the defendant have you participate in any other sex — any sex acts with other women?

A Yes.

Q Can you describe that?

A Yes…. on two separate occasions…. it was with the same person … Kathy Russell…. this happened after I had crossed in [from Canada illegally] with Kathy. … one instance where I was in Flintlock and Keith was there and Kathy stopped by to visit.

… she was there talking to Keith … they started touching each other, and I was … trying not to look, but it became … really sexual, like hot and heavy sexual, it was hard to ignore. And they got up and … are going to go to her apartment and… Keith asked me to come with them.

Q During that interaction, did the fact of the [illegal] border crossing come up at all?

A Yes. With – Kathy. … she would … recount what happened….

Q How did you feel about the fact that that was being brought up at the same time that you’re being asked to engage with them sexually?

A …. I felt like because she had brought me over, there should be like this bond between us. And I felt like I should feel grateful and… I owed them.

Q Did you end up participating in a sex act with them?…

A I was there, but I wasn’t really participating…. We went to Kathy’s apartment and I was completely undressed and they were both completely undressed, and there was sex and … encouraging … me to do things to Kathy, but I didn’t want to…. I was laying there with them, but I wasn’t really participating. I was just there.

I did end up doing what I did all the time… I did oral sex on Keith, but while he was doing something else to her…..

Q Do you think you were conveying that you wanted to be participating in that?

A Well, I wasn’t moving…. I didn’t say anything…. I think it was pretty evident. That I was extremely uncomfortable… is an understatement.

Kathy Russell

Kathy Russell, who pleaded guilty to a felony charge, was the woman who helped Dani cross into the USA illegally. She also joined Keith in frolics and inveigled Dani to reluctantly join in.

Q And then the next incident?

A The next incident was in the house of a woman named Barbara Bouchey [see editor’s note below]. She had a condo … close to Flintlock. And [Keith] had been having some kind of health issue. He had a problem with his back. He threw off his back… he had been staying at her house for a period of days…. he was in Barbara’s house, so people would go there. And I went there to visit and … Kathy also visited…

Q … Why, because he’s sick or hurt, is there a shift to Barbara Bouchey’s house?

A … I’m not sure why that happened. It wasn’t usual. I remember thinking that he was there because she [Barbara] liked the idea of taking care of him. There was something going on…. Keith was unified. So he’s not like a person who got sick… [There was] this belief that people [who] were unified didn’t … get sick. He was sick because someone was doing something bad.

Someone was ‘going off.’ Some woman was doing something, so he was having a very hard time and he was hurting. That’s what was going on. And I don’t remember exactly why it was in Barbara’s house, but that’s where they were taking care of him.

Q And so he was sick but then [he] asked you to participate in something?

A So he was sick and Kathy and I were both there and he asked us if we wanted to make him feel better. So … we both did oral sex on him.

Q Did the defendant ever take naked pictures of you?

A … one day we were at Flintlock and he took the camera out and he asked me to take my pants down to take a picture of me and I didn’t want to…. But he insisted so I ended up pulling my pants down and he took a picture of me…. we were by the couch and he asked me to remove my pants and my panties and… I remember covering myself with my hands and I remember him telling me to move them and telling me to spread my legs and I remember wanting it to stop. I remember asking ‘what do you want my picture for?’….

Q Did the defendant position you in any way?

A Yeah. He was giving me specific instructions… – he was trying to tell me how to …. position myself.

Q And were any of those pictures closeup pictures?

A It was very close. I don’t know how much one can zoom in with a camera, so I don’t know if he zoomed in even further than he was from me.

***

Editor’s Note: Barbara Bouchey has repeatedly said she knew very little about Keith having other women. That Keith had a threesome in her condo does not mean Barbara knew about it.

Barbara has said she thought at first that Keith and she had a monogamous relationship, and that later she discovered he seemed to be having sex with two or three other women – and one of them was gay. She said she did not know the full extent of his continuous sexual activities with, it appears, a dozen or more women.

MK10ART's painting of Keith Alan Raniere teaching Daniela.

MK10ART’s superb depiction of Keith Alan Raniere, the first time he had ‘sex’ with Dani.