Part 1: Moira Penza on Raniere: Knox Woods

On June 17, Assistant US Attorney Moira Kim Penza made her closing arguments in the trial of Kieth Alan Raniere. She spoke of a variety of matters, most of them concerning the man known to his followers as Vanguard.

It became clear during her approximately four hour closing statement that Penza does not hold Raniere in the same high esteem that his followers do.

Her entire closing would take up the space of half a novel, but there are some fun excerpts that I would like to share with readers.

The first is her comments on the townhouse subdivision – called Knox Woods – where Keith Alan Raniere and many of his followers lived for years.

Knox Woods was built during the 1980s. It is located in Half Moon New York, in Saratoga County and is a suburb of Albany, the state capitol of New York State.

There are 21 streets in Knox Woods – Burgoyne Drive • Cromwell Drive • Flintlock Lane • Generals Way • Grenadier Court • Hale Drive • Hancock Way • Independence Boulevard • Knox Boulevard • Liberty Lane • Mayfield Drive • Minuteman Court • Monmouth Way • Putnam Court • Raleigh Drive • Redcoat Court • Schuyler Court • Victory Way • Washington Lane • Wilton Court • Yorktown Drive.

They are comprised of town homes and range in price from about $140,000- $200,000 each.

Flintlock Lane used to be the heart of Knox Woods. It is where Vanguard lived for more than 25 years.

Aerial View of Knox Woods

Knox Woods a subdivision of townhouses in the Albany area.

Here is Moira Penza speaking to the jury. [Her words are in bold.]

Penza:

Knox Woods, Clifton Park, New York.

At first glance, it looks like an ordinary subdivision in an ordinary suburb.

Manicured lawns, tree-lined streets, scenic train ride from New York City… It looked like the American dream, but … looks can be deceiving.

And it’s what is inside that counts.

127 Grenadier Court, a naked woman, held down, her arms above her head like a sacrifice, screaming, while the defendant’s initials are branded into her body.

127 Grenadier

127 Grenadier – Allison Mack’s unit where the branding occurred.





2 Flintlock Lane, newly married Sylvie ordered to open her legs for the defendant before she could be intimate with her husband.

Keith lived with Karen and Pam at 3 Flintlock Lane.

1, 2, 3 Flintlock Lane – the Raniere compound. There are three townhomes. Keith, Mariana, and Pam Cafritz lived in 2 Flintlock.





8 Hale Drive, the defendant’s executive library. A library with a sauna, a hot tub, a loft bed, and a collection of sexually explicit photos including of 15-year-old Camila. His trophy, his sexual conquest.

Keith Raniere maintained a private town house at 8 Hale Drive for mentoring female students. The town house, which is referred to as 'The Library', has a commodious hot tub which is said to relax the female students who Raniere consents to teach.

8 Hale Drive, ‘The Library’ is the townhouse on the left.

Keith Raniere in his library.

Keith Alan Raniere in his library.

120 Victory Way, Nicole, lying naked on a cold wooden table. Her wrists, her ankles bound, blind-folded, not knowing that a video camera is pointed at her.

Cami lived secretly at 120 Victory Way right in the heart of Knox Woods

120 Victory Way.

And 12 Wilton Court, Daniela, alone in her room for the 700th day in a row, with a pen, a piece of paper, and a foam pad on the verge of suicide.

While her sister was imprisoned upstairs , Camila Fernandez head teacher for Rainbow Cultural Gardens taught children downstairs.

12 Wilton Court.

12 Wilton Court, in Knox Woods, the house that Daniella was kept in solitary confinement for 700 days

The closed doors of these cookie-cutter homes had seemed straight out of a horror movie, but for the defendant’s victims, this was all too real.

***

Below are videos that were shown in court of the inside of 120 Victory Way, where Cami lived and where Keith took Nicole blindfolded and had her sexually assaulted.

Download GX1106.mp4

Download GX1105.mp4

Download GX1104.mp4

Download GX1103.mp4



