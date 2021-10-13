Part 1: Long-Suffering Nancy Salzman – the Only Pure Person in NXIVM! (According to Salzman)

The sentencing memorandum for Nancy Salzman was filed under seal on August 30th by her attorneys, David Stern and Robert Soloway. It was authored by Stern.

The judge required the Prefect, as she is known to her followers, to publicly file the memorandum. The lawyers did as instructed on September 7th, one day before sentencing, but curiously they kept 39 letters of support under seal until after sentencing, which occurred on September 8th.

Salzman, who was sentenced to 42 months for racketeering conspiracy, admitted to two racketeering acts:

conspiring to commit identity theft

conspiring to alter court records in a federal civil proceeding.

Before we look at some of the 39 letters, let us look at the memorandum. Stern points out that the racketeering acts for which she was convicted of occurred over a decade ago when she was under the thrall of Keith Raniere, a sadist, cruel, vicious to the core, humiliating, punishing, depraved sex fiend whom Nancy thought was the most ethical, noble and intelligent man in the world.

Attorney David Stern could teach a class on creative writing. Instead he chose to be Nancy Salzman's lawyer.

Nancy’s lawyer, David Stern, spun a tale for Nancy Salzman. But don’t blame him. That’s what he is paid to do.

“She wrongly believed that whatever she did on his behalf was for the greater good,” Stern wrote.

The arguments in the memorandum, written to persuade the judge to give her a lenient sentence, preferably home arrest or probation, are simple:

Raniere made her do it.

She bravely pleaded guilty once she realized Raniere was bad.

She was first among the six NXIVM defendants to do so, leading the way for the government to get others to plead guilty.

She persuaded her daughter, Lauren, to do likewise.

She takes care of her elderly mother.

She took care of her father until the day he died.

Every bone, down to the marrow, in Nancy’s body is made of unalloyed pure gold [bless her heart].

Her lawyer gave the judge a little history of the grand lady of NXIVM.

Nancy graduated from New Jersey’s Muhlenberg Hospital School of Nursing in 1975.

She “accepted a nursing position” at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, Connecticut.

She gave birth to her daughter, Lauren, one year later.

She developed an interest in bio- feedback and neuro-linguistic programming.

In 1991, she separated from her first husband, Michael, a physician. Her daughters were 14 and 11.

In 1992, she married Edward Pike.

Throughout the 1990s, she owned a private center that treated people suffering from chronic pain.

She got offers to train staff from Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center, the New York State Department of Criminal Justice, American Express, Saint Cabrini Nursing Home, and the New York State Department of Health.

She separated from Pike in 1997 and was later divorced.

In 1997, Salzman received a contract to provide staff training to Consolidated Edison.

This wonderful woman was on the verge of huge career success, but, yet, after two divorces, “her self-esteem was at one of the lowest ebbs of her life.”

Then she met Raniere.

In the sentencing memorandum, Stern writes that Raniere, “offered to help her find solutions to some of the problems which she had been hired to solve, including some questions that confronted her in her Con Edison project” and that randy, young devil, “almost immediately…began an intimate physical relationship” with Nancy, which, as her lawyer was quick to point out, was “initiated by him.”

It was almost as if she had no choice, or shall we call it “agency,” in the matter despite being six years older than him.

Why did she do it? “Because she felt desperate for love and respect, [so] she went along,” her lawyers wrote.

This randy rapscallion swept sweet Nancy off her feet.

Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman when they first set out to create Executive Success in 1998. She was there every step of the way.

Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman when they first set out to create Executive Success in 1998. She was there every step of the way and he was after all a godlike creature.

Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman

Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman when they were newly partnered in 1998. Poor Nancy she took the fall for this demonic entity.

Raniere Made Her Do It

As the memorandum narrates, “Nancy Salzman is a 66 year old woman who for most of the past twenty years has been fooled, controlled, humiliated, and ultimately led to engage in criminal conduct by an egotistical, self-important, sex fiend who told all who would listen about his (fake) solution for mankind’s problems.”

Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman

An egotistical, self-important, sex fiend, and his deceived victim. Nancy Salzman knew naught of Keith Raniere’s evil. Her judgment was neutralized, her lawyer wrote.

“Raniere exploited her,” Stern wrote, ” … pretending to be someone he never was -­ namely, a seeker for universal good, gifting the world his ‘new ethical understanding’ that would allow ‘humanity to rise to its noble possibility…The only goal Raniere ever really pursued was what was best for him.”

“Raniere’s undeniable powers of control over the human will of certain people and uncanny ability to neutralize the judgment of these individuals, took Ms. Salzman on a terrible decades-long journey,” Stern continued.

It was pure hell for Salzman.

Everywhere she went, she was hailed as the Prefect. She had a clothing budget of some $40,000 per year. She made a neat six-figure salary, traveled around the world teaching, was accorded the highest respect by her high net worth students, and regarded by adoring students as a person of wisdom and inner power. At every class of NXIVM around the world, her photograph was on display, right next to the Vanguard. All gave her tribute. Students would vie to run her errands and clean her house. She always had gophers and assistants and her word was considered sacrosanct, next only to Raniere in its inestimable value.

It was a rough life.

The Bronfman sisters paid her thousands per hour for sessions and bought her millions of dollars in real estate titled in her name, She kept hundreds of thousands, if not millions, in cash at her home.

She suffered for decades.

Cash all laid out by denominations.

All told about $520,000 was found in Nancy’s home.

Nancy [Prefect] Salzman cuts the ribbon opening up the Mexico NXIVM center. Alex Betancourt [l] and Emiliano Salinas [R].

Vanguard and Prefect are to be worshiped by the followers for their superior wisdom and ethics. They might also have hacked into followers' computers.

Nancy always had a seat of honor wherever they appeared publicly. Here she is at the Dalai Lama lecture.

Pamela Cafritz [left] was the object of solicitude of Prefect [m] and Vanguard [r].

Even Pamela Cafritz, whom Raniere said was his number one life partner, said two seats away at Vanguard Week. The seat besides Vanguard was, of course, reserved for Prefect.

The Prefect's Parking Sign from NXIVM/ESP's former headquarters in Albany, NY.

She had reserved parking at NXIVM headquarters because she was the top-ranking person in the organization.





Vanguard [Keith Raniere] and Prefect [Nancy Salzman] during a happier time, when the two were working in tandem to teach the world a new visionary method of critical thinking they called Rational Inquiry. But for the irrational pecker of the founder, and a cauterizing pen, they might be still doing so today,

Vanguard [Keith Raniere] and Prefect [Nancy Salzman] during a happier time, when the two were working in tandem to teach the world a new visionary method of critical thinking they called Rational Inquiry. But for the irrational pecker of the founder and a cauterizing pen, they might be still doing so today.

As for Raniere, he was so mean to Nancy that when she failed to act as he commanded, “correction… took the form of gratuitous abuse and public humiliation.”





He “enlisted the whole community in his punishments” even pitting her own daughter against her.





Keith Raniere and Lauren Salzman.

Nancy [left] stood by and silently watched as Vanguard dumped her and starting an intimate relationship with her daughter Lauren. But she saw no evil in the man.

“Lauren… would often be tasked [by Raniere] with confronting her mother about her breaches, and to encourage her to acknowledge Raniere’s near infallibility.”





Then there was the endless dieting.

Nancy was put on a low calorie diet yet “no matter how thin she became, she was never thin enough.”

Nancy Salzman teaching students in class.

Nancy Salzman teaching students in class. She was almost, but not quite thin enough for the Vanguard.

Raniere cut her off from his magical sex energies too.

“After meeting all of Raniere’s demands, she was told without explanation that he would not continue a physical relationship with her. Although he refused her a physical relationship, he did not want her to have intimate relationships with others, claiming that doing so ‘was not in her best interest.’”

Still, she stayed.

“Nancy’s devotion to Raniere was such that she accepted his orders and has had no romantic relationship for the past twenty years.”

Nancy Salzman is the figurehead of the Raniere teachings.

Nancy Salzman’s devotion to Raniere was great.

Slide from V-Week from his thankful students.

Slide from V-Week shown to students.

The best way for Nancy Salzman to help people and repudiate Keith Raniere.

Another slide from V-Week.

The NXIVM executive board. Nancy Salzman, with Mark Vicente [now out of NXIVM] Alex Betancourt,,Karen Unterreiner, Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman and Emiliano Salinas - all wearing their prized colored sashes indicating their rank.

Nancy Salzman, with the executive board of NXIVM: Mark Vicente, Alex Betancourt,, Karen Unterreiner, Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman and Emiliano Salinas .





Stay tuned for Part 2 of Nancy, the Victim, Salzman.