Part 1: Gems from Trial: Allison Mack Email Describes Threesome with Raniere and Dani Padilla

There were enough evidence and testimony in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere to lead 12 average American jurors to vote to convict the world’s smartest man on all counts and predicate acts charged against him – and to do so after less than 5 hours of deliberations.

Some of the evidence revealed in the trial will likely be used in the ongoing investigation and probable future case against the Bronfman-Raniere crime syndicate AKA Nxivm.

Some of the evidence needs to be further analyzed. Frank Report proposes to do some of that analysis for our readers’ information and entertainment, especially for those studying the case.

This will help readers ascertain some interesting and curious things – including some things that might help people come to terms with their own victimization and, in other instances, provide information for people who might wish to send letters to Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis concerning the sentencing of Keith Alan Raniere, Clare Webb Bronfman, Nancy Salzman, Kathy Russell, Lauren Salzman, and Allison Mack.

By the way – sentencing dates are:

Nancy Salzman – July 10 (11:00 AM)

Clare Bronfman – July 25 (2:30 PM)

Kathy Russell – July 31st

Lauren Salzman – September 11 (11:00 AM)

Allison Mack – September 11 (12:00 Noon)

Keith Raniere – September 25

Some of the evidence may point to the possible guilt of others in the Bronfman-Raniere racketeering enterprise. And provide additional evidence of new crimes by some who have already been convicted.

Some evidence [gems from the trial] are interesting, salacious or fun – little known facts about Vanguard and his minions.

Some of it might engender sympathy for some of those who have been portrayed as villains – and some evidence about some who are declared as victims might suggest they were perpetrating crimes themselves.

This may help in ascertaining the fine, grey lines of distinction between victims and victimizers – so often seen in this case. It may be true that there is only one, pure 100 percent victimizer – Raniere.

All the others may be a combination of victim/victimizer in varying degrees and some who are just plain victims. It is worthy to explore this and “Gems from the Trial” hopes to aid in this.

And to aid in clarity, for study and as a caution – so this kind of cult – wherever it exists – is identified and taken down in the future.

The first “gem” – an email from Allison Mack concerning a threesome she enjoyed with Raniere and Daniela Padilla – is salacious. Yet I think it raises an important point: Mack was much denigrated at trial and in media reports. She was shown as a villain in the trial.

But this email shows her in a different light.

Lauren Salzman

Lauren Salzman came out more as a victim than Allison. That is largely because she testified for the prosecution. Allison was never called [more on that later] so we only have others’ accounts of her role – mainly DOS slaves, Jaye’s and Nicole’s – who were in Allison’s slave pod – and the picture they paint of her is not pretty.

But here is an email – in real time – showing Allison in what appears to be a mood of sincerity – in the midst of her involvement in DOS [before it blew up].

It is not dispositive but it tends to suggest Allison was sincere and that DOS to her was not about hurting other women. It was, at least in part, what she claimed it to be – a learning experience for her and, by extension, for those she recruited.

Mack wrote the email [it was shown to the jury] to Keith Raniere. The date was March 4, 2016. It was after DOS had been in operation about six or seven months.

Allison had just had a threesome with Raniere and another of his collateralized DOS slaves, Dani Padilla. [This is not the same Dani who testified about her confinement in a room for nearly two years.]

It was a morning session. It may not have been her first encounter with these two. [Dani was the DOS slave that ordered paddles, hanging cages, butt plugs, and other items from an online sex toy store for DOS in 2017.]

Sex slaves Allison Mack and Dani Padilla were nexi - or slaves to Keith Alan Raniere. Raniere had to beat Dani with a paddle for various reasons and was distressed that she seemed to enjoy it, a true case where it hurt him more than it hurt her.

Allison Mack with Dani Padilla.

Here is Allison’s email:

On Friday, March 4, 2016 10:19 AM, Allison Mack <allison@nxian.net> wrote [to keithraniere@yahoo.com]

i wanted to reach out to you both and thank you for this morning.

i arrived home and looked at myself in the mirror and what i saw was such beauty and grace.

i am new to this:

to being with more than one person.

to exploring and experimenting with my body and others in a free and open way.

to sharing and releasing and relaxing and enjoying.

the level of vulnerability is high and i feel nervous and insecure.

but when i am with you two something changes. i not only feel allowed to face this vulnerability with encouragement, i laugh my way through it.

i feel such gratitude for you both. you are the most dear souls to me and i feel such motivation to get better in every area of my life so i can provide even half the joy and satisfaction you have been able to introduce to my life.

i fight with my viscera sometimes – the unconventional approach to love and relationships is something i still wrestle with. but your care and commitment makes it so much easier. and what i find on the other side of this struggle is beyond what i ever imagined.

i am so glad to be tied to you for life.

i feel dedicated, eternally, to growing myself into a more loving, more kind, more generous, sensitive and genuine woman – even if it is only to be able to keep up with the two of you in the bedroom. 🙂

i love that i smell like a mixture of you both. i hold your love in my heart, it is obvious from the shine of my eyes.

“from wrong lead me to right.

from darkness lead me to light.

from death lead me to immortality”

within the shackles of commitment i find the greatest freedom of all. true love.

XO

***

Let us review what Allison wrote, to try to ascertain what is going on.

Whether she is a pure monster, a foolish woman with good intentions, a mix of both, a victim, or maybe the world’s most misunderstood, sincere student who may have had the world’s most selfish and unenlightened teacher, is hard to say.

Her email is in bold – my comments follow in regular typeface.

i wanted to reach out to you both and thank you for this morning

Allison had what is likely an early morning sex session with Dani and Keith. Keith likes early morning, the predawn time. While his slaves generally had to rise, get up and go to work during the day [and by night he would awaken them with readiness drills] Keith would go to bed in mid-to-late morning and get his full seven or eight hours of uninterrupted sleep – in order to be able to begin again in the evening and into the early morning with his sleep-deprived [and undernourished] slaves.

This has been his lifestyle for years.

Threesomes have been his lifestyle for decades. Pam Cafritz used to arrange them and participate in them with him. Among his codefendants, Lauren Salzman testified that she participated in threesomes with Raniere. And Dani [the woman confined in the room] testified she had threesomes [albeit reluctantly] with Keith and Kathy Russell.

So, in this case, this was not Allison trying introduce threesomes to Keith, but vice versa.

Keith found one of his sex slaves – Dani Padilla – who evidently likes BDSM – to join them. Dani Padilla, according to testimony at trial, evidently had threesomes with Keith for years with various other women.

Keith Raniere walking DOS slaves - Dani Padilla

Keith takes a stroll with Dani Padilla in Knox Woods.

When Allison Mack and Daniela Padilla were branded, Keith Raniere was not there.

Allison Mack and Dani Padilla at a baby shower for a fellow Nxivm member in Albany.

Dani Padilla was in Raniere’s inner circle and in his harem for years before DOS.

In reviewing Allison’s email, it is not clear if this is her first experience with Keith and Dani in an intimate encounter. Allison seems exhilarated and is trying to learn from it. Keith is very likely trying to persuade her that this is a learning experience – something a perv might say whether he believed it or not.

i arrived home and looked at myself in the mirror and what i saw was such beauty and grace.

Allison found this something warm and beautiful. It was not just pure lust but something she thinks improved her. She saw beauty and grace.

i am new to this: to being with more than one person.

We will take Allison at her word, She is writing to her master, her Vanguard. She would, it seems to me, likely to be telling the truth. This is something he is introducing to her – threesomes. Sex with him and another woman.

to exploring and experimenting with my body and others in a free and open way.

Allison revels in words like “exploring”, “experimenting,” in a “free” and “open” way. She is seeking freedom, not just some horny perversion, she claims. This is not typical lust-driven experience – or if it was, she is trying to mask it as something elegant and beautiful.

to sharing and releasing and relaxing and enjoying.

These are pleasant words, “sharing,” releasing,” “relaxing,” “enjoying.” These are not words of predators or, for that matter, victims.

the level of vulnerability is high and i feel nervous and insecure.

She admits she is uncomfortable but has placed her trust in Raniere. Yet, she is nervous about joining in threesomes and is insecure.

but when i am with you two something changes. i not only feel allowed to face this vulnerability with encouragement, i laugh my way through it.

She tells her Lord Vanguard – her master – that with his encouragement, she goes beyond fear of being in a threesome with a woman he selected – fellow slave, Dani, who is also encouraging her. Allison also makes an interesting statement: that she “laughs her way through it”; her “vulnerability,” she says, she masks with laughter. She uses humor. Her language does not have any hint of coercion or suffering.

i feel such gratitude for you both. you are the most dear souls to me and i feel such motivation to get better in every area of my life so i can provide even half the joy and satisfaction you have been able to introduce to my life.

She claims gratitude, the virtue of the sublime, and claims to want to become better in every area of her life – not just sex – and that this threesome with these two “dear souls” [not bodies, not people, but “souls”] provided “motivation,” “joy,” “satisfaction.” And it was both of them who introduced to her this joyful, and new experience.

i fight with my viscera sometimes – the unconventional approach to love and relationships is something i still wrestle with.

She has a negative, emotional reaction to not having a monogamous relationship.

but your care and commitment makes it so much easier. and what i find on the other side of this struggle is beyond what i ever imagined.

She fights her natural revulsion, or fear, and has a breakthrough and through it finds something greater than what she ever thought she would know – from sex perhaps, or life in general.

i am so glad to be tied to you for life.

She admits this is her privilege, to be tethered to Keith, to be his slave. She has learned something wonderful about herself.

i feel dedicated, eternally, to growing myself into a more loving, more kind, more generous, sensitive and genuine woman – even if it is only to be able to keep up with the two of you in the bedroom. 🙂

Listen to the language: She is “dedicated eternally.” She is “growing,” “more loving,” “more kind,” “more generous,” “sensitive,” “a genuine woman.” This is not the language of predators or victims. This is the language of a seeker, of a gentle, kindly soul, with good intentions.

Even if it is odd that she equates – jokingly – growing into a “more loving, more kind, more generous, sensitive and genuine woman” only in order to “keep up” with Keith and Dani “in the bedroom”, she hints that this bedroom experience is spiritual. “Keeping up” in this context suggests not necessarily physical stamina.

i love that i smell like a mixture of you both. i hold your love in my heart, it is obvious from the shine of my eyes.

This needs little comment – except that once we get beyond the embarrassing elements of it – she is trying to express love; that it was healing and positive for her. That she has a memory, enhanced by the scent of two people she loves who she was just intimately engaged with, who led her to heights she had not previously imagined.

“from wrong lead me to right.

from darkness lead me to light.

from death lead me to immortality”

Allison is quoting the Pavamana Mantra, from the Hindu scripture, Bṛhadāraṇyaka Upaniṣad (1.3.28.). This mantra – which Keith might have taught her – was originally recited as an invocation to the Soma sacrifice. The Soma was purportedly a plant which in Vedic times was a rare tonic and miraculous health-giving plant – with possible psychedelic properties – supposedly a panacea for health and spiritual growth. Today, modern Hindus cannot even identify the Soma plant.

The message Allison invokes, however, is one of knowledge: “From wrong lead me to right.” This is a worthy desire. “From darkness lead me to light.” Does she believe this love-inspired threesome will help her come to the light?

“From death lead me to immortality”. This is a common theme in ritualistic sex, such as Tantric Yoga, which Keith claimed to be a master in. That through sex with various rituals and with spiritual rather than physical focus – a being can go beyond their body and become immortal.

It may be utter hogwash, but this is what Keith taught – perhaps merely to get women into threesomes.

Still, here we have Allison Mack leaving a threesome, writing about it to Keith, expressing exuberance and spiritual thoughts.

within the shackles of commitment i find the greatest freedom of all. true love.

XO

This seems to be some of Raniere’s word salad: Slavery is freedom. Shackles are true love. Pain is love. The same mind-fucking by which he ultimately fucked himself.

Allison is saying that, for her, her greatest freedom is “true love.” She says she is finding it through him. Allison does not look like an evil-doer here. At worst, you can say she joined her kink-master in a threesome – and seemed to enjoy it, and found something in her brain or her heart from it that she thought was spiritual.

She would later admit, when she made her allocution at her plea hearing, that she was wrong about Raniere. She thought he was good when, in reality, she learned he was evil. But that was April 2019.

This is in real time, March 4, 2016. Raniere and DOS were at their pinnacle then.

As for Raniere, it’s hard to say what he thought. Did he have any fragment of his being focused on actually helping the women he held in thrall, or was he always manipulating them fully?

Was he preying on Allison’s weakness? Her desire to be a better, more spiritual person – to become enlightened, as she thought he was – a unified soul?

Was Raniere secretly enjoying mind-fucking a gullible woman into thinking his perv activities were guiding her to enlightenment?

He may not have been the world smartest man, but it is clear that his “little head” did some pretty good thinking. It seems to have gotten him everything he wanted for quite some time. He had scores of beautiful women who accommodated him – a rather mediocre looking man – repulsive to many – and had them thinking it was a great spiritual achievement to be with him.

He even had some of them coming out of threesomes quoting Hindu scriptures.

Keith Alan Raniere

Keith Raniere, a man who could charm the pants off his slaves.

As for Allison Mack, her life is in shambles. Ruined. From great worldly success and fame to going to prison later this year in total ignominy.

But what if she really, truly did it all with the goal of being a better person, a more genuine woman, a more spiritual one, a woman who wanted to go from wrong to right, darkness to light, death to immortality, and the man she chose to lead her led her to darkness, to wrong, to death almost?

If that is true, is she not then at least in part a victim?