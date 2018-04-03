Parlato on Inside Edition, explains roles of Kreuk and Mack in NXIVM

As publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice and Frank Report, I have been credited in media outlets around the world for breaking the DOS story and pursuing investigative stories on the vicious sex trafficking sex cult called NXIVM.

Its leader Keith Raniere was arrested last week on sex trafficking and forced labor charges. More charges are expected.

I appeared on Inside Edition on March 29 and March 30, to explain the role TV actresses Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk played in the cult that came to brand women on their pubic region and blackmail them into secrecy.

Without wishing to appear vain – by showing these clips on my own website, the reporting on Inside Edition was credible and I stand by my comments – and therefore, for those who missed it – I think it is worthy of being seen and analyzed.

March 29, 2018





March 30, 2018



