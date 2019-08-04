Allison Mack and the Manson Girls of Charles Manson Death Cult Compared

By Just An Observation

If Allison Mack didn’t have the cutesy, girl-next-door face, almost no one would be defending her behavior in NXVIM.

It’s that simple.

So many people are scraping the bottom of the barrel to provide some rationale for her behavior simply because she has the America’s Sweetheart thing going for her, on Smallville and in ‘real life’.

I am surprised more parallels have not been made between Allison Mack and the Manson Girls of Charles Manson death cult fame.

Lesley Van Houten

Lesley Van Houten is still behind bars for allowing Manson to influence her thinking to such an extent that she willingly participated in the butchering of Leo and Rosemary la Bianco.

Even after all these years of thinking about her crimes, and no matter how genuinely sorry she may be, she has never been able to successfully articulate to the parole board why she allowed herself to become a willing participant in those murders.

She agrees she allowed Manson to control her mind. She has no excuse for why she allowed it other than she was young, needy and impressionable.

Linda Kasabian

Linda Kasabian, also a Manson girl who went with the group to the Sharon Tate home, experienced the same mind games, drug and sex parties and intense pressure as the other girls did, but she chose not to participate in the killing. In fact, she had the courage to come forward and testify against her former ‘family’.

What made her different from Van Houten, Krenwinkle and Atkins?

Apparently, Kasabian had the inner strength/self-preservation to decide for herself she would not be manipulated into evil. The others defaulted to Manson.

The only real explanation that Van Houten has given for her actions is that she was desperate for Charlie’s approval. Sound familiar?

Should Van Houten have been given a more lenient sentence because Charlie ‘made’ her do it?

Given Mack’s track record of lack of character (not to mention embarrassing herself by behaving like a complete love-struck ninny on various videos), I don’t think it would be too much of a leap to believe Mack would have been manipulated to do anything Raniere asked of her.