Oxygen.com publishes in-depth story on Parlato helping bring down cult, origins

It’s nice to be noticed.

On April 12, Oxygen.com published a story giving me a measure of credit for my role in bringing down the sex-slave cult NXIVM that for decades has flourished under the noses of local law enforcement, notwithstanding decades of registered complaints against the abusive cult.

Oxygen’s J. B. Nicholas’ article represents the first mainstream publication to take a hard look at the underlying facts involved in my 2015 indictment, and to connect the dots on it to a long pattern of similar indictments and criminal complaints initiated by Clare Bronfman, Keith Raniere and the cult against defectors, critics, and other cult victims, including Toni Natalie who spoke on the record with Nicholas.

Toni Natalie was quoted in the article giving me credit for my role in bringing the cult down, stating that were it not for me, “we wouldn’t be having this conversation today.” “Frank represents a voice,” “[h]e speaks our truth.” Coming from Toni, who is veteran critic – the literal pioneer for fighting this cult – and she did it alone – it is high praise indeed. She withstood decades of abuse from Raniere, and later Bronfman, and the cult, long after leaving it, through malicious and vexatious litigation, and criminal prosecution.

Nicholas delves into my introduction to the cult, the work I did for it on the PR front, my initial impression of Raniere, Bronfman and other members in Albany at the time. Nicholas also explores the underlying facts that gave rise to the civil and criminal litigation between Bronfman/Raniere and myself in 2008 – regarding the Bronfmans’ botched real estate venture in Los Angeles.

Nicholas’ in-depth, CrimeTime feature is available here and if I do say so myself, it is worth the time to read and is superb.

Of course it helps when a veteran, first class reporter is the writer.