One Woman’s Army: Why Raniere was forced to turn on Frank Parlato

By One Woman’s Army

As K. R. Claviger wrote in a recent post , “Some of the commodities losses on the money loaned from the Bronfman’s were happening pretty much simultaneous to the [Los Angeles] real estate project development.”

This must have been a maelstrom of epic proportion – of the kind seen when a grift goes awry i.e. no one seizes the reigns because everyone knows (before they should) that what they are flogging is a dead horse.

A good grift should play out like a well told joke. The mark ought not to predict the punchline and should be overcome – splitting their sides – as the grifter waltzes off into the sunset with the prize. In this Raniere/Salzman Grift, Frank Parlato turned out to be the catalyst for truth, And truth being Kryptonite to a grifter- Frank’s actions made it impossible for Keith’s jolly wheeze – a sort of pincer movement, grabbing the Bronfmans’ fortune on two fronts – to play out according to plan.

When Frank exposed the real estate shenanigans – which clearly exposed Raniere – the penny must have dropped and cast doubt on the explanation given by Raniere for the concurrent commodities losses. But what an overwhelming bastard of a thing to learn. What would the Bronfman sisters give, having given their trust and faith to Raniere, for this evident truth and their HUGE error of judgement NOT to be the case?

Next thing: A great flurry of panicked disassociation, a clear retreat into denial in the face of a plain truth: Raniere’s involvement – the rolling out of drastic measures involving character assassination; outright obloquy come into play. Keith’s next move was to blame the Plyams and Edgar Bronfman Sr., but this would not be sufficient to remove the catalyst that put a wrench in the works in the first place, Parlato too must be dealt with, sullied, his character assassinated.

It was an outrageous obloquy: The Bronfman’s were shafted by their own father, James Del Negro was raped by a tiny lady. The persistent decimation of Toni Natalie who Raniere clearly wanted to grind into poverty among other punishments, His own child and baby-mother living in hiding- for pity’s sake, The destruction of John Tighe, Joe O’Hara, And of course Frank Parlato.

Shmuel Shmueli serial litigant and scam artist.

It could be a coincidence, but Shmuel Shmueli had the same lawyer as Clare and Sara Bronfman – William Savino. Shmueli sued Frank Parlato 10 times – in different courts on the same causes – with money to pay his lawyers that came from unknown sources. He lost all 10 cases.

By the way, having read the early articles on Shmuel Shmueli, I get why Frank set up a protective network of bank accounts. That he did so in his own name and Social Security number removes the possibility of this being for criminal/tax evading activities. I know from his actions and transparency (his accountability) that Frank is not guilty as charged by any Nxivm related entity. Or indeed any entity prompted by his efforts to expose their criminality.

I found this from 2017, S. Shmueli still playing the justice system, as grifters do, like an accessory to the crime in progress, a sort of private executive secret service.

https://caselaw.findlaw.com/ny-supreme-court-appellate-division/1855054.html

NY3d 706; see generally Lloyd v. Town of Wheatfield, 67 N.Y.2d 809, 810). “We thus conclude that the court properly granted defendant’s motion for a directed verdict because, upon the evidence presented, there was no rational process by which the trier of fact could find in plaintiff’s favor.”

I’ve been up a mountain for Christmas, still catching up. But for the new year 2019, I wish for Frank Parlato and all victims of Raniere, that they receive justice, one and all.