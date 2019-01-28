One Night: The real reason Agnifilo made Raniere bail motion – to put ‘pressure’ on Penza

By One Night in Bangkok

Keith isn’t trying to SERIOUSLY get out of jail on bail with this motion.

Marc Agnifilo is not stupid regardless of what people may think about his lack of morals. Thus, Marc’s not dumb enough to think he’s got even a .00000001% chance to get Keith out on bail with this motion. Nope.

Also… Frank’s assessment of Keith’s chances to be released on bail is borderline idiotic and sounds like something that Claviger would have said.

Frank said that Keith is extremely UNLIKELY to get released on bail, either with or without the $1 Million dollar bond, thus implying it’s possible but unlikely.

In reality there is ZERO chance this judge will reverse his previous rulings and let Keith out on bail with this watered down motion, since he’s already denied bail with more substantial bail amounts offered.

Not only that, but the judge denied those previous motions using ‘logic’ that hasn’t changed during the last few months (i.e. the judge ruled that Keith is both a flight risk and a danger to witnesses).

These two facts haven’t changed while his fat ass has been sitting in a prison cell getting beat up by prison bullies for the last 10 months.

Not to mention the fact that putting up a mere $300k cash (to secure a $1 million bond) is just ‘tip’ money for any NXIVM followers, since they’re likely to be repaid by Bronfman cash in the future should they lose such money, if Keith flees.

Thus, the judge has no basis to reverse his previous rulings without looking like a moron and becoming the laughingstock of NY, since by doing that he’d be admitting that his previous rulings were based upon bogus logic.

The ONLY thing Frank is correct about is the TRUE reason for this motion.

Marc Agnifilo simply wants to put ‘pressure’ on Penza to announce the next superseding indictment and/or to get Penza to begin giving the defense more discovery material. He’s just trying to move things along. That’s the ONLY reason for this motion.

Marc is not stupid. He may be greedy but he’s not a stupid lawyer.