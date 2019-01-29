One Night: Nxivm lawyers will get paid one way or another

By One Night in Bangkok

This whole topic of the “Legal Trust” running dry, while certainly interesting and worthy of Frank’s commentary, is mostly just a NOTHING BURGER that won’t impact any of the main lawyers.

Nobody’s gonna have to take a pay cut.

Firstly, Clare does NOT have every penny of her estate inside a “trust” that bars her from spending it on legal fees. She only has $100 million in such a trust.

Clare has other assets that can be used to easily borrow $15 million cash if need be. Even using her own statements made to the court, her total net worth is over $200 million, not $100 million.

Even if the judge ‘bans’ Clare from using her own money to refill the trust’s coffers once it runs dry, there’s no law against a third party (like Sara Bronfman-Igtet from Europe) creating a new “irrevocable” trust to pay these same lawyers in the future.

Even if the judge were to legally “ban” Sara Bronfman from paying any lawyers (which I don’t think he can since she’s not a defendant), she could simply find another third party to create an irrevocable trust using funds which she could give him or her.

If not Sara, then some other person from outside the US could create a trust to reimburse these lawyers.

In fact, they don’t even need to officially create another “trust” to pay anybody. A wealthy NXIVM benefactor could simply whisper a private “verbal guarantee” that they’ll reimburse all legal expenses AFTER the trial is over.

I suppose the judge could require any such private whispers to be made known to him, but I don’t see how he can enforce that.

Kinda like the Cuban Missile Crisis, where Kennedy whispered a private promise to get rid of the missiles in Turkey six months after the crisis is over. LOL.

These lawyers are likely getting paid one way or another, in my opinion.

If not now, then certainly after the trial is over.

NXIVM personnel trust their benefactors to stand by them.