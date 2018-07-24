On day sister is indicted, Sara Bronfman Tweets about Lucy from Peanuts

I knew this was coming. But on the day Clare Bronfman was indicted her sister Sara Bronfman was busy tweeting about child education, Nelson Mandela and of course, Lucy from the comic strip Peanuts. But not a word about her sister or her master Keith Raniere.

Here are her Tweets today.





Sara Bronfman‏ @sarabronfman 6h6 hours ago





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So important! @edutopia By being mindful of the emotions we invoke in our students, we can turn otherwise dull lesson plans into colorful, memorable ones.









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Sara Bronfman‏ @sarabronfman 6h6 hours ago





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LOVE! @micheleborba “Cultivating empathy is low on child-rearing to-do lists.(When is the last time you saw a bumper sticker that said PROUD PARENTS OF A KIND KID?)But we must make it a priority-at stake is everywhere we hope for in our kids’ future.”#UnSelfie

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Sara Bronfman‏ @sarabronfman 6h6 hours ago





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So sweet & yes, our elders hold so much #wisdom <3 @amightygirl Lucy from Peanuts reminds everyone about the wisdom of elder women in this comic from 1976! http://bit.ly/2Nzc9ZV

















Sara Bronfman‏ @sarabronfman 7h7 hours ago





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Wisdom! @SusanDavid_PhD Panicking about the emotional pain we’re experiencing can prevent us from finding a semblance of calm, as it prevents acceptance. The answer is not to numb ourselves from pain, but to feel it and be okay with feeling it. @emmaseppala

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Sara Bronfman‏ @sarabronfman 9h9 hours ago





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Indeed @NelsonMandela “Honour belongs to those who never forsake the truth even when things seem dark & grim, who try over & over again, who are never discouraged by insults, humiliation & even defeat” #NelsonMandela #BeTheLegacy #Mandela100





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Sara Bronfman‏ @sarabronfman 11h11 hours ago





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Indeed! 😉 @edutopia Transformational teachers:Share best practicesBuild mentoring relationshipsObserve their peersKeep things freshModel their subject’s usefulnessDemonstrate caring beyond what they teach