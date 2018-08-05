O’Hara’s list of NXIVM attorneys shows Bronfman money used to overwhelm Raniere enemies

Part of Keith Raniere’s ability to destroy enemies came from his access to Bronfman money. He was able to hire a lot of attorneys.

Very often, these attorneys used their credibility with the courts to lie – or mislead – or overlook the truth – to pervert justice for a paycheck. Most lawyers – if they stayed for any length of time working for Bronfman-Raniere – knew their clients were corrupt bastards – who paid well. Some quit when they learned, others stayed.

Joe O’Hara made a list of lawyers in 2012 who represented the Bronfman-Raniere crime syndicate. Since then, there have been more – but let us have a look at what Bronfman money purchased in their quest to corrupt justice by buying it.

Keep in mind that a number of these attorneys did not go along with the Bronfman-Raniere tactics – and others did so more or less reluctantly. Some quit when it became extreme. But other played right along and enjoyed the benefits for years.

The reason for naming them is not to condemn any of them in particular or the group as a whole but rather to show the reader the buying power Bronfman-Raniere had to pursue enemies. Keep in mind also that this list is from 2012 – Bronfman-Raniere had more attorneys after that – for instance Michael McDermott, who helped pervert justice in the civil and criminal computer trespass cases – which happened in 2015, or Christopher E. Blank of Schmeiser, Jared L DuJack of Olsen & Watts, Daniel L. Gus of Gus & Gilbert Law Firm, along with Chase Tajima and Courtney Vandreuil of Crockett & Associates – who represented Raniere in his ill-fated 2016 lawsuit against Microsoft and AT&T.

We are also not including any of the Bronfman-Raniere -Salinas Mexican attorneys.

And we are also not counting the District Attorneys or Assistant US Attorneys who, in effect, worked for Bronfman-Raniere – who may or may not have been paid under the table – or by some other direct or indirect method.

Joe O’Hara named some 32 attorneys in his lawsuit against Raniere – and he probably did not have a complete list (His lawsuit was dismissed when his request for an extension to respond to some of NXIVM’s numerous filings was denied – a request he made shortly after undergoing a major surgical procedure).

All told, the Bronfman-Raniere crime syndicate has likely had more than 40 lawyers – not counting the 18 criminal defense lawyers they have retained to represent them in their 2018 federal criminal prosecution of NXIVM leaders Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Allison Mack and lowly peon, the hapless Kathy Russell.

Prior to their well deserved criminal legal woes, Joe O’Hara estimated that Clare Bronfman has spent more than $50 million in legal fees to pursue the enemies of Keith Raniere. He now estimates that numbered has tripled to more than $150 million.

Here are some of the recipients of that largess – from O’Hara’s 2012 list:

Proskauer Rose LLP

Scott A. Eggers

Scott Harshbarger

Douglas C. Rennie

Peter J. W. Sherwin

O’Connell & Aronowitz

Stephen R. Coffey

Joshua E. McMahon

Pamela A. Nichols

Andrew R. Safranko

Richard H. Weiskopf

Damon Morey LLP

Beth A. Bivona

William F. Savino

Bernard Schenkler

Gregory Zini

Bartolomei & Associates

John P. Bartolomei [To Bartolomei’s credit – when he was asked to get me indicted, he declined and soon left NXIVM’s employ. It is believed he referred BIll Savino to the vicious cult. Savino then made a fortune working for the Bronfman-Raniere crime organization – having much lower ethical standards – in my opinion.]

Luibrand Law Firm

Kevin Luibrand

Schmeiser, Olsen & Watts

Arlen L. Olsen

Nolan & Heller

Justin A. Heller

Tompkins McGuire Wachenfeld & Barry

William B. McGuire

Grant W. Maguire

Richard A. Ulsamer

Latham & Watkins

Robert D. Crockett,

Joan E. Karn,

John M. Falzone

Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Robert M. Leonard

Tompkins McGuire Wachenfeld & Barry, LLP

William B. McGuire,

Grant W. Maguire,

Richard A. Ulsamer

Harris Beach

Paul J. Yesawich III

David J. Edwards

***

Douglas Rutnik,

Judd Burstein

Donald T. Kinsella

***

O’Hara detailed their tactics:

• They generally involve multiple causes-of-action;

• There are often multiple plaintiffs;

• There is often confusion as to which NXIVM/ESP-related entity is actually the plaintiff in the lawsuit because of the fact that there are multiple corporations with the same name — and multiple corporations with similar names;

• There is often a request for a Temporary Restraining Order, a Preliminary Injunction and/or some other form of extraordinary relief at the outset of the lawsuit;

• The original Complaint is often amended to include additional causes-of-action;

• There is often a request to seal various filings under the guise that the information contained in those filings is “confidential and proprietary”;

• There is often a request for substitution of counsel, a request for a change-of-venue, and/or some other delaying techniques;

• NXIVM/ESP’s attorneys file numerous motions – and request numerous hearings – throughout the litigation, thereby forcing the other party/parties to incur extensive legal fees;

• NXIVMIESP’s attorneys file numerous and duplicative demands for documents and records throughout the litigation, thereby forcing the other party/parties to incur extensive legal fees – and to expend great amounts of time, effort and money to produce copies of materials; note: Many of the requested documents and records are irrelevant to the lawsuit – and/or are already in NXIVM/ESP’s possession);

• NXIVMlESP’s attorneys subpoena numerous non-party witnesses for depositions and records – including many who have no knowledge of any issue that is related to the Lawsuits – And Other Legal Actions – Initiated By NXIVM/ESP And/Or By information that NXIVM/ESP will be able to use in other lawsuits);

• NXIVMlESP often does not call the non-party witnesses that it has deposed to testify at the trial~

• Attempts are sometimes made to intimidate witnesses – and/or potential witnesses – for the other party/parties;

• Many of NXIVM/ESP’s filings take place just prior to the applicable deadline for same;

and

• Cases are co-mingled as NXIVM/ESP’s attorneys try to use the discovery process in one ease to obtain evidence and/or information for use in other cases.

In conjunction with several of the lawsuits that it has initiated, NXIVM/ESP has also filed complaints – and/or initiated administrative actions – against the opposing party/parties. This has included attempts to have business-related permits and/or professional licenses suspended or revoked.

In several instances, NXIVM/ESP has also sought to have criminal charges brought against the opposing party/parties. In doing so, NXIVMlESP has had direct contact with agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) and the New York State Police – and used lobbyists and former politicians to intervene with investigatory and prosecutorial agencies such as State Attorneys General and local District Attorneys.

Based on its actions to date, it appears that one of the primary objectives of all of NXIVM/ESP’s legal and extralegal activities is to silence its critics and potential critics. In many instances, this has involved motions for Temporary Restraining Orders and Preliminary Injunctions that are based on the “Confidentiality Agreement” that everyone who attends a NXIVM/ESP training course is required to sign.

In addition to arguing that its “Confidentiality Agreement” precludes anyone from disclosing its “trade secrets”, its “copyrighted materials”, and its “confidential and proprietary information”, NXIVM/ESP has also argued that anyone who signs one of its “Confidentiality Agreements” is precluded from ever saying anything about the organization, its leaders, and its members.