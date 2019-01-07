OCD: Keith would try for insanity defense

By Orange County Dreams [OCD]

I am in the minority here:

Keith wants out of the prison system, badly. If his attorneys told him he had a good chance of beating the charges by pleading insanity, I think he would do it, “reputation” be damned. I believe that his remaining followers would “understand” that he had been forced to raise this defense to answer false charges (persecution) against him.

I don’t believe Clare Bronfman would ever, ever desert him. If he were acquitted, she could have more of him to herself (due to a smaller, if any, organization), and he would be even more dependent on her largess.

If he is acquitted, while he could never again be the Vanguard he once was, he could live in the lap of luxury (courtesy of Clare), without having to work for a living. This has been his goal all along; hence his get rich quick schemes such as MLMs, gambling, and commodities trading.

Pussy? I’m sure he could still get some. If acquitted, he might attract groupies based on his notoriety.

Power? He could satisfy his obsessive need for power and domination through countless civil suits, including some for defamation.

Keith wants OUT, badly. He would do whatever it takes to once again sleep in late, order pizza with hot sauce, and have others foot the bills for his needs and comfort.

Fortunately, I doubt KR’s attorneys would ever suggest such a defense, as they would be laughed out of Court plus opening themselves up to a malpractice lawsuit. (Either way, if KR is convicted he will definitely sue them.