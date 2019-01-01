NYC Lawyer With Contacts: On Peterson, Betancourt, Tighe and Parlato

By A NYC Lawyer with Contacts:

Leaving aside everything else he says, Jeffrey Peterson has never said in his lawsuit that there isa NXIVMconnection to the alleged threats against him.

A couple of times he says Emiliano Salinas suggested Peterson take Nxivm classes. When Peterson declined to take the classes, that was the end of the matter. Even Peterson didn’t really see a connection. To the extent Peterson reached out you at Frank Report, I think he made it more about Emiliano and NXIVM because that was your primary focus.

The Burke thing I’m sure got your attention, but he wanted to make sure.

Peterson has an agenda and I doubt it has anything to do with Nxivm. If, however, he is telling you about Burke’s efforts to intimidate witnesses to do things “the NXIVM way,” be skeptical unless you can find corroboration.

As for the Nxivm defense trust, I hope this plays out publicly. If Burke is involved in the trust administration, and it can be established that he is the pool coordinator, that could be really big news.

I think also that you may soon have something very definite to report on concerning Alejandro Betancourt.

One of the items on the list of big picture privilege issue the government wants to investigate concerns a lawyer involved in the bogus charges and intimidation letters to US persons.

Betancourt was in the thick of things there – not just Clare Bronfman and Keith Raniere.

Overall, I’m not your biggest fan, but your reporting on developments in the criminal proceedings has been fairly accurate. Which people need. Keep up the good work. A lot of people out there need to understand.

And, as long as they do, I anticipate a second wave of people coming forward. All these recent filings indicate an investigation that is not winding down anytime soon.

We all anticipate a new superseding. The more filings I see, the more I think maybe it won’t even be the last.

If lawyers and public officials are now subjects or possible targets, many people, including you and John Tighe, will be vindicated in a very big way.