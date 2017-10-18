NY Times leads to more stories about Raniere and Bronfman – and, in Mexico, Salinas (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

Clare Bronfman and Sara Bronfman hired me as a publicist in 2007 to get the truth out about Keith Raniere.

After 10 long years, the last six in a brutal fight with all three of them, I was finally able to get the truth out about Keith and his two financiers, Clare and Sara.

The New York Times has published Inside a Secretive Group Where Women Are Branded.

Credit goes to Catherine Oxenberg, Sarah Edmondson, Mark Vicente, Bonnie Piesse, Jennifer Kobelt, Anthony Ames, Soukaina Mehdaoui and others who put themselves at risk and retaliation by speaking on the record to The New York Times.

Up until today, there was no other public source for the branding and blackmail scheme of Keith Raniere and his women’s group called Dominant Over Submissive (DOS), other than the Frank Report.

I am pleased that The New York Times took the trouble to vet and publish the story of the inhuman practices of Keith Raniere. I predict there will be many more stories to follow, both in the Times and elsewhere.

As of 2;00 AM today, it is the number one trending story on The New York Times website. It is expected to appear on the front page of the print edition in a few hours.

[Redacted] and Esther Chiappone have been telling people that DOS branding was a fiction created by the Frank Report. Presumably, they will now be telling people that DOS branding is a fiction created by The New York Times.

Other news outlets have already started publishing the story.

The Albany Times Union has the New York Times article on their online edition with links to a number of the Times Union’s older stories on Keith Raniere. The Albany Times Union will very likely be doing their own investigative story on Keith Raniere in coming days.

The Jewish publication Forward.com reported on the Times story with the emphasis on Clare and Sara Bronfman. Bronfman Sisters named as part of shadowy group that brands women

At least two Mexican publications has published the story and put the emphasis on Emiliano Salinas.

Sinembargo.mx published [English translation of title] Sect called “NXIVM” marks women with hot irons: NYT; in Mexico, Salinas’s son is a member

Proceso.com.mx published this story about Emiliano; The NYT reveals mistreatment of women in the sect that inspired the son of Carlos Salinas

He should know. He and Keith Raniere did a lot to make others fearful.

You have to admit, branding is better than fear – especially if it wipes out the apathy that has allowed Keith Raniere to avoid prosecution for decades of continuous criminality.

Fictionews: https://fictionews.com/inside-a-secretive-group-where-women-are-branded

The Knife Media rates the New York Times at 36 percent integrity. I am looking forward to the Knife’s analysis of Inside a Secretive Group Where Women Are Branded

It is interesting that Allison Mack – whose initials appear on the brand next to those of Keith Raniere – was not mentioned in The New York Times story. Lauren Salzman, on the other hand, was mentioned repeatedly.

In Clifton Park, Keith Raniere is nowhere to be seen. He’s no fool. He split town before The New York Times story came out. Based on the evidence that has come to light thus far, it looks like Lauren Salzman, Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O. and Dr. Brandon Porter M.D. are set to take the fall for Keith.

Allison Mack is said to be in Paris. Perhaps Keith is with her.

According to one source, an eight day Intensive is supposed to start today. I wonder how many people will attend?

Nancy Salzman reportedly told ESPians that she will rely on Raniere’s ‘tech’ to heal her cancer. She is not planning to utilize any medical treatment.

Now is the time for anyone who has been involved in NXIVM to hire an attorney – and go to law enforcement to cut a deal. Given what’s come out so far in The New York Times story – and what will eventually come out in future stories in other major media outlets – there is a high probability that one or more criminal investigations will be undertaken. Even people that have been paid off to look the other way have limits.

Keith Raniere is smart. He put everything in others’ names to protect himself.

That’s why the most people to face criminal charges are (These are not in any particular order – and there are certainly others who could be charged for criminal acts of their own and/or for aiding and abetting one or more of the people listed) :

Loreta Garza

Kathy Russell

Karen Unterreiner

Rosa Laura Junco

Steve Ose

Jennie Ose

Ben Meyers

Michelle Salzman

Siobhan Hotaling

India Oxenberg

Evan Zimmerman

the Elliot brothers

Dr. Porter

Dr. Roberts

Alex Betancourt

Emiliano Salinas

Nicki Clyne

Esther Chiappone

Jim Del Negro

Mariana Fernandez

Sahajo Haertel

Clare Bronfman

Sara Bronfman

Camilla Fernandez

Damon Brink

Lucas Roberts

Amanda Canning

Lauren Salzman

Nancy Salzman

Given how well he’s covered his tracks – and lined up so many people in front of him – and given his ongoing access to the Bronfman sisters’ virtually unlimited funds to pay for attorneys – it’s still possible that Keith Raniere will not be charged. Nothing is in his name.

I am available to assist anyone to escape. I have already helped a number of women escape from Mr. Raniere already.

As you can see, the Frank Report is still in operation. I am still free to report the doings of the Bronfman-Raniere organization.

Here are some of the Albany Times Union links;











Tomorrow we will have more to report on the potential crimes of Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman.









NXIVM is the route to selling short in the legal profession. You get good money upfront then, as you descend into the dishonest bowels of Bronfman-Raniere legal abuse syndrome, you become a shyster. Soon, everyone knows. In the long run it costs you money.Paul DerOhannesian [above] is reportedly Bronfman-Raniere's newest Albany lawyer.

I wonder if Bronfman-Raniere’s new Albany attorney, Paul DerOhannesian, is ready for his new clients. Hope he got a VERY LARGE retainer ’cause it looks like he’s going to be pretty busy.

Keith Raniere has a tremendous need to have people regard him as superior to others. He gets irate when people try to leave his domination.

Keith Raniere likes to be called by his self-given title Vanguard. If he ends up in prison, he’ll probably get a new nickname.











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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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NY Times lleva a más historias sobre Raniere y Bronfman-y, en México, Salinas





Clare Bronfman y Sara Bronfman me contrataron como publicista en 2007 para sacar la verdad sobre Keith Raniere.

Después de 10 largos años, los últimos seis en una pelea brutal con los tres de ellos, finalmente pude sacar la verdad sobre Keith y sus dos financistas, Clare y Sara.

El New York Times ha publicado dentro de un grupo secreto donde las mujeres son marcadas.

El crédito va a Catherine Oxenberg, Sarah edmondon, Mark Vicente, Bonnie Piesse, Jennifer Kobelt, Anthony Ames, Soukaina Mehdaoui y otros que se pusieron en riesgo y represalia al hablar en el expediente al New York Times.

Hasta hoy, no había otra fuente pública para el esquema de branding y chantaje de Keith Raniere y su grupo de mujeres llamado dominante sobre sumiso (dos), aparte del informe Franco.

Me complace que el New York Times se haya tomado la molestia de investigar y publicar la historia de las prácticas inhumanas de Keith Raniere. Predigo que habrá muchas más historias a seguir, tanto en los tiempos y en otros lugares.





A partir de la 2; 00 AM hoy, es la historia número uno de tendencias en el sitio web de New York Times. Se espera que aparezca en la portada de la edición impresa en pocas horas.

[Redacted] y Esther Chiappone han estado diciendo a la gente que dos branding fue una ficción creada por el informe Frank. Presumiblemente, ahora les dirán a la gente que la marca dos es una ficción creada por el New York Times.

Otros medios de noticias ya han empezado a publicar la historia.

El Albany Times Union tiene el nuevo York Times artículo en su edición en línea con enlaces a un número de los tiempos de la Unión de historias más antiguas sobre Keith Raniere. El Albany Times Union muy probablemente estará haciendo su propia historia de investigación sobre Keith Raniere en los próximos días.

La publicación judía forward.com divulgó sobre la historia de los tiempos con el énfasis encendido Clare y Sara Bronfman. Bronfman hermanas nombradas como parte del grupo sombrío que marca las mujeres

Al menos dos publicaciones mexicanas han publicado la historia y han puesto énfasis en Emiliano Salinas.

Sinembargo.mx publicó [traducción inglesa del título] la secta llamada “NXIVM ” marca a mujeres con los hierros calientes: NYT; en México, el hijo de Salinas es miembro.





Proceso.com.mx publicó esta historia sobre Emiliano; El NYT revela maltrato de mujeres en la secta que inspiró al hijo de Carlos Salinas





He should know. He and Keith Raniere did a lot to make others fearful. Tienes que admitir que la marca es mejor que el miedo, especialmente si elimina la apatía que ha permitido a Keith Raniere evitar el enjuiciamiento por décadas de criminalidad continua.

Fictionews: https://fictionews.com/Inside-a-secretive-Group-Where-Women-Are-Branded

Los medios del cuchillo clasifican el New York Times en la integridad del 36 por ciento. Estoy deseando el análisis del cuchillo dentro de un grupo secreto donde las mujeres son marcadas

Es interesante que Allison Mack-cuyas iniciales aparecen en la marca al lado de las de Keith Raniere-no se mencionó en la historia del New York Times. Lauren Salzman, por otro lado, fue mencionada repetidamente.

En Clifton Park, Keith Raniere no está en ninguna parte para ser visto. No es tonto. Se fue de la ciudad antes de la historia del New York Times. Basándose en la evidencia que ha salido a la luz hasta el momento, parece que Lauren Salzman, el Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O. y el Dr. Brandon Porter M.D. están establecidos para tomar la caída de Keith.

Se dice que Allison Mack está en París. Tal vez Keith esté con ella.

Según una fuente, se supone que un intensivo de ocho días comienza hoy. Me pregunto ¿cuántas personas asistirán?

Según informes, Nancy Salzman le dijo a ESPians que confiaría en la ‘ tecnología ‘ de Raniere para curar su cáncer. Ella no está planeando utilizar ningún tratamiento médico.

Ahora es el momento para cualquier persona que ha estado involucrado en NXIVM para contratar a un abogado-e ir a la aplicación de la ley para cortar un acuerdo. Dado lo que ha salido hasta ahora en la historia del New York Times-y lo que eventualmente saldrá en futuras historias en otros medios de comunicación importantes-hay una alta probabilidad de que se emprenda una o más investigaciones criminales. Incluso las personas que han sido pagadas para mirar hacia otro lado tienen límites.

Keith Raniere es inteligente. Puso todo en los nombres de los demás para protegerse.

Es por eso que la mayoría de las personas que enfrentan cargos criminales son (estos no están en ningún orden en particular-y ciertamente hay otros que podrían ser acusados por actos delictivos propios y/o por ayudar e instigar a una o más de las personas enumeradas):

– Loreta Garza

– Kathy Russell

– Karen Unterreiner

– Rosa Laura Junco

– Steve Ose

– Jennie Ose

– Ben Meyers

– Michelle Salzman

– Siobhan Hotaling

– India Oxenberg

– Evan Zimmerman

– los hermanos Elliot

– El Dr. Porter

– El Dr. Roberts

– Alex Betancourt

– Emiliano Salinas

– Nicki Clyne

– Esther Chiappone

– Jim del negro

– Mariana Fernández

– Sahajo Haertel

– Clare Bronfman

– Sara Bronfman

– Camilla Fernandez

– Damon Brink

– Lucas Roberts

– Amanda Canning

– Lauren Salzman

– Nancy Salzman

Teniendo en cuenta lo bien que ha cubierto sus huellas-y alineado con tantas personas delante de él-y dado su acceso continuo a los fondos prácticamente ilimitados de las hermanas Bronfman para pagar por los abogados-todavía es posible que Keith Raniere no será acusado. No hay nada en su nombre.

Estoy disponible para ayudar a cualquier persona a escapar. Ya he ayudado a varias mujeres a escapar del Sr. Raniere ya.

Como puede ver, el informe Frank sigue en funcionamiento. Todavía soy libre de reportar las realizaciones de la organización Bronfman-Raniere.

Mañana tendremos más que informar sobre los posibles crímenes de Keith Raniere y Clare Bronfman.

NXIVM is the route to selling short in the legal profession. You get good money upfront then, as you descend into the dishonest bowels of Bronfman-Raniere legal abuse syndrome, you become a shyster. Soon, everyone knows. In the long run it costs you money.Paul DerOhannesian [above] is reportedly Bronfman-Raniere's newest Albany lawyer.Me pregunto si el nuevo abogado de Albany de Bronfman-Raniere, Paul DerOhannesian, está listo para sus nuevos clientes. Espero que tenga un retenedor muy grande porque parece que va a estar muy ocupado.

Keith Raniere has a tremendous need to have people regard him as superior to others. He gets irate when people try to leave his domination.

A Keith Raniere le gusta ser llamado por su propio título de vanguardia. Si termina en prisión, probablemente consiga un nuevo apodo.