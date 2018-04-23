NY Post: Bronfman heads cult and ready for ‘war’

https://nypost.com/2018/04/21/sex-cult-moves-to-brooklyn-and-is-ready-for-war/

Points in story:

NXIVM is run and financed by Clare Bronfman heiress to Seagrams liquor fortune.

Brooklyn is now their headquarters.

With Raniere and Mack, both jailed on federal sex-trafficking charges, the cult is headed by Bronfman.

She’s the enforcer — the brutal one. Clare’s running the operation now, and she’s the most ruthless of them. She is managing lawyers and his case. Raniere is repped by firm of celebrity lawyer Ben Brafman.

Mack and other Raniere slaves moved to a “slave pod” apartment in Brooklyn Heights [near Joe’s Coffee Shop on the corner of Pineapple and Hicks]

Among them was Mack’s wife, “Battlestar Gallactica” actress Nicki Clyne — a Canadian-born slave member whose visa was about to run out.

Also in the “slave pod” was India Oxenberg who works at Plantmade an East Village vegan restaurant [as a Hospitality Manager.]

Bronfman, 38 is determined to keep the cult together until Raniere “comes home.”