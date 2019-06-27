Nxivm Women Liked Sharing Keith Raniere (and Some of Them Each Other) and Bowing to His Every Whim

Guest View By BHK

The NXIVM brand in the USA is damaged and DOS is just the child wondering what it will do without the parent. DOS serves no useful purpose now. You can get what they have to offer at any number of places at a much cheaper price.

There were claims by some that the NXIVM “self help” curriculum actually helped them, and there may be some who try and salvage that portion. But why? To what end? It seems the only reason this whole organization stayed afloat was because wealthy individuals were willing to keep pumping money into it. NXIVM wasn’t generating enough capital on its own to stay viable, from what I can tell.

Some of these women might be victims, and others are not. It appears as if the main women, the harem that Keith possessed, were not victims. I have no doubt he manipulated them, but they are still responsible. We all have TV commercials, other ads, and individuals in our life who try and sway us to buy something or do something or believe a certain way. That doesn’t make us victims. We have a choice. So did they.

Keith tapped into a bunch of woman who, by all outside appearances, were ripe to be manipulated. They wanted an authority figure and he gave them what they wanted.

He’s a sorry piece of crap for misusing his ability to tap into their desires and use them, but they share the blame of allowing themselves to be lead down the primrose path. They weren’t victims. They certainly weren’t brain-washed. They found the product they liked and were willing to pay the cost for continuing to have the product. Simple supply and demand.

Dani [first row left] was a longtime harem member, even back in the day when Barbara Bouchey was queen of the harem.

Keith Raniere with students.

For example, we read some of these women saying that having naked pictures taken of them (collateral) made them feel wrong and violated, but how many others we haven’t heard from actually wanted to do this?

Some of the women would strip naked and listen to Keith speak to them on a weekly basis. If one time Keith had them stay clothed, how many of them would have felt disappointed they weren’t able to stand naked before him like they always did? So many things here we don’t know.

Like most of you, I find this whole thing to be disgusting. Especially the parts where they’re enslaving women who don’t want to be there and gathering info on them in order to blackmail them if necessary.

But I can’t deny that while some of the women who were in this group who were participating in the various sex acts were in the middle of living that life, it was exactly what they were looking for and they enjoyed being there. Crazy as that sounds to regular folks, these women liked sharing one man (and some of them each other) and bowing to his every whim.

And no, I still don’t get why.