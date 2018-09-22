NXIVM problems at Waldorf School of Saratoga





According to a blog dedicated to reviews of Waldorf Schools in different cities, the Waldorf School of Saratoga Springs has been touched by NXIVM for years.









From the blog:





Sunday, January 23, 2011





Waldorf School of Saratoga Springs: NXIVM hotspot?

First; A women contacted me about her experience in The Waldorf School of Saratoga Springs. She said that she felt so pressed to take NXIVM classes, both from other parents and from school administrators that she pulled her daughter out and enrolled her in my old alma mater Catholic Central{Old St.Peter’s in my day}. She then asked if I knew anything about it, which I must say I didn’t.

Second; Coincidentally someone who is close to me and that I care deeply about asked me what I thought about the school because her granddaughter was thinking of going to their preschool.

Before NXIVM was done with her, she had lost her husband, who was forced to defend himself against ridiculous NXIVM Black Ops allegations, her piece of mind and the respect of the community. So why am I bringing this up? DeeDee at least on the Waldorf School website is still listed as a high school teacher, although she is the only staff member not to have biographical information available.





AnonymousSeptember 25, 2017 at 5:50 PM

I have a very recent experience with this school and although the NXIVM people are still around, they are few and quiet about it. ….









OwnerSeptember 21, 2018 at 7:24 AM

Keith Raniere, the “leader” of NXIVM, has been in jail for several months and will be on trial, probably sometime in 2019. For more information, the best source is http://www.FrankReport.com

***

By the way – and this is no reflection on Waldorf Schools – Keith Raniere attended a Waldorf School when he was in grammar school and at least a part of high school.

That is not the reason he turned out to be a criminal, but it does suggest why his followers are so keen on having their children attend Waldorf Schools. If it was good enough for their Vanguard – it is superb for their children.

The Waldorf School in Saratoga Springs just happened to be the nearest one for the local followers of the odious one. Don’t blame the school.

***

Finally – this message came in from a reliable source:





You may have heard what I am going to tell you. And I hope you don’t publish the victim’s name since she is still a young woman (she may actually still be a student at the Waldorf School in Saratoga Springs)…





I heard a story that [son of High Rank NXIVM member – name redacted] was good at fixing computers. Someone needed their computer fixed and wanted to know how to get in touch with [the son of NXIM High Rank]. They were told not to ask him.





I mentioned that he is the son of a high rank Espian that allegedly was molesting children.





The victim was [a young girl who was the daughter of another NXIVM member] was definitely under the age of consent at the time.





State Trooper Rodger Kirsopp was assigned to investigate the child molesting of the son of the High Rank NXIVM member.





Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman and others told the parents of the victim [and other victims] what to say or not say.





Strangely, instead of following through with the investigation, Kirsop was dissuaded from arresting the boy and instead went after NXIVM enemies Barbara Bouchey, Toni Natalie and Joe O’Hara for computer trespassing. He arrested John Tighe – another NXIVM enemy – for computer trespassing and after seizing the computer “found” child porn on his computer.





Funny, the young man who was actually sexually abusing children, as well as his mentor Vanguard – who has been a pedophile for years – were not charged.





You have to admit it is ironic.





One NXIVM enemy – Tighe – allegedly looked at pictures of kids – and is in prison – and the two guys Vanguard and student – who actually abused children – were given a pass.





There are sources who say the EDNY is well aware of how law enforcement enabled the Raniere crime organization to flourish and may be investigating it.





I am sure eventually more about this will come out.





Finally, Lauren Salzman may have paid a visit to one of the NXIVM sexual abuse victim’s mother’s house yesterday. A source reported seeing a black jeep behind her house around dusk.





First sighting of one of her known vehicles in months. If that visit is true, then Lauren has violated the conditions of her bail.