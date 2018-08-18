NXIVM not on list of fastest growing companies in Albany area

I know it’s hard to believe that neither NXIVM – nor any of its affiliates – are on this list of fastest growing companies in the Capital Region but that appears to be the case. But it’s possible that the former NXian/real estate agent may make next year’s list.





https://dailygazette.com/article/2018/08/16/16-area-companies-on-inc-magazine-s-list-of-fast-growing-firms?utm_source=The+Daily+Gazette+E-Mail+Campaign+List&utm_campaign=3829ef2bd1-Daily+Gazette+PM+Blast&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_c45066b7a7-3829ef2bd1-61989841&mc_cid=3829ef2bd1&mc_eid=41d6dda237





In New York City, however, NXIVM lawyers are experiencing a boom – and some of them have been overheard saying, “Gee that Executive Success really works! Thank you Vanguard, because of you, we are experiencing a more joyful career.”





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Lawyers











