NXIVM news and other items

Rafael Acevedo is making points with the High Rank of NXIVM in Mexico. He has posted that US Marines Corps are a cult.

***

Grace Park apparently has not left NXIVM/Executive Success Programs (ESP). She appears to be in and a paying member of DOS.

Grace Park is also a coach in ESP and has achieved the rank of Yellow Sash [No stripes].

Grace Park may wish not to be known as a member of ESP because of the bad press surrounding the group. She seems to have persuaded Keith Raniere to take down the videos with her and Keith from You Tube and Keith Raniere Conversations.

Keith Raniere appears with Grace Park in a series of videos available on YouTube.

Keith Raniere appears with Grace Park in a series of videos no longer available on YouTube or on Keith Raniere Conversations.

***

There are only seven names still listed on Keith Raniere Conversations. And two of these have left Keith Raniere and want no further association with him.

Ironic: Keith Raniere [above] speaks about “honor in advertising”. At the same time, he is using the names of Mark Vicente and Mark Hildreth to advertise his videos.

Both have left him.

Mark Vicente has bravely fought for transparency and helped expose Keith Raniere. Mark Hildreth has left but has said nothing.

But Keith Raniere still uses their names and likenesses to advertise. Is this honorable advertising?

Vanguard on stage at Vanguard Week.

Keith Raniere appears to have lost muscle. The groin brand of DOS.

Emiliano Salinas dances with what appears to be his sister Cecci Salinas.

Both of them are Green Sash. The dancers wear t-shirts corresponding to the color of their sashes.

Emiliano Salinas [with green shirt] leads the dance with members of the secret secta NXIVM. The women are groomed to be slaves of Keith Raniere and branded on their pubic region with his initials.

Cecelia Salinas with her brother Emiliano Salinas. Note that Cecelia, like Emi are wearing green shirts. This is to signify their high rank in Nxivm- green. The same high rank as Lauren Salzman.

The night is young and the music’s high.

Emilano and Ceclia Salinas, operators of Rainbow Multicultural Gardens in Mexico City salute their master Keith Alan Raniere on his birthday. [Aug. 26, 2016.]

Emiliano dances on stage at an all-ESPian gathering during V-Week. His green shirt corresponds to his rank in ESP.

Alejandro Alex El Duce Betancourt performs for his Vanguard, the man who told him he was Benito Mussolini in his last life. Will he be indicted? I'm betting he will.

Alex Betancourt is also a Green.***

A 16-day ESP INTENSIVE® was set to start on Saturday, October 28th and run until November 12th (Sunday) in Albany. It has been canceled.

The next 16 day INTENSIVE® is now scheduled to start on Tuesday, November 28th. It remains to be seen if enough students attend to convene the INTENSIVE® .

Apropos at sunset - and sunset has fallen on NXIVM too.

The parking lot was empty just before dusk at Apropos. There was no INTENSIVE® there tonight despite it being previously advertised on Executive Success Programs’ website.

There was no INTENSIVE® at 455 New Karner Road either. The INTENSIVE® has evidently been canceled.

Faded Photogrph:

Mark Vicente, Sarah Edmondson [standing] Mark Hildreth, Kristin Kreuk below