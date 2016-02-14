NXIVM in decline? Only 12 5-day intensives for US and Canada for 2016

In the US and Canada there are only 12 five day intensives scheduled by NXIVM/Executive Success Programs for the year. And only two 16 day intensives.

The number of scheduled five day intensives for Executive Success Programs by NXIVM are listed below for 2016.

Los Angeles has two. Vancouver has five.

San Francisco: one. NYC: four.

Both 16 day intensives this year will be Albany.

Since these intensives are usually not well attended by newcomers [coaches and NXIVM members who are paid salaries with Bronfman money are required/ urged to attend] the revenue anticipated from a year of these intensives is not much.

I remember when I worked as a consultant at NXIVM that the intensives had only one or two paying students and the rest of the class was filled with NXIVM employees who traded the cost of the intensives for work they did for the company.

More significantly there are on average one per month across the US and Canada.

This is not sustainable for a 18 year old life coaching company.

This low number of intensives suggest there are very few new students taking these classes and who could blame them? Anyone with the smallest internet ability could look up the history of this organization and the record shows this company is fraught with danger.

The NXIVM schedule shows me that NXIVM is in trouble – maybe it always was – and that when and if Bronfman money evaporates there will be no Executive Success Programs.

Also of interest is that there is only two – 16 day intensive scheduled for the entire year.

Is this the end of NXIVM?

Of further note there are only 10 level two intensives scheduled for the year – all of which are to be held in Albany. This is not surprising since these are held for the benefit of longtime NXIVM acolytes.

All told we have but 22 intensives – the hallmark of the entire organization’s operation in a year. Since these have very few new attendees, this cannot be sustainable.

IN

The early days when Nancy Salzman taught the philosophies of Keith Raniere.

The Prefect uses charts to teach students.





TENSIVES

Feb 19 – Feb 23 2016 –

Los Angeles Five-day Intensive® (Days 1-5)

Feb 20 – Mar 6 2016 –

Albany Sixteen-day Intensive®

Mar 25 – Mar 29 2016 –

Vancouver Five-day Intensive® (Days 1-5)

Apr 15 – Apr 19 2016 –

Melbourne Australia Five-day Intensive® (Days 1-5)

Apr 22 – Apr 26 2016 –

New York City Five-day Intensive® (Days 1-5)

May 13 – May 17 2016 –

Vancouver Five-day Intensive® (Days 1-5)

Jun 3 – Jun 7 2016-

San Francisco Five-day Intensive®

Jun 10 – Jun 14 2016 –

Los Angeles Five-day Intensive® (Days 1-5)

Jun 18 – Jul 3 2016-

Albany Sixteen-day Intensive®

Jul 15 – Jul 19 2016-

Vancouver Five-day Intensive® (Days 6-10)

Jul 22 – Jul 26 2016-

New York City Five-day Intensive® (Days 1-5)

Sep 16 – Sep 20 2016 –

Vancouver Five-day Intensive® (Days 1-5)

Oct 7 – Oct 11 2016-

New York City Five-day Intensive® (Days 1-5)

Oct 29 – Nov 13 2016 –

Albany Sixteen-day Intensive®

Nov 25 – Nov 29 2016 –

Vancouver Five-day Intensive® (11-15)

Dec 2 – Dec 6 2016-

New York City Five-day Intensive® (Days 1-5)

UPCOMING LEVEL 2 INTENSIVES

Feb 19 – Feb 26 2016 –

Albany – Möbius®

Mar 2 – Mar 2 2016-

Albany – Supplemental Training Day (Human Pain®)

Mar 3 – Mar 10 2016 –

Albany – Human Pain®

Apr 16 – Apr 23 2016 –

Albany – Ascension®

May 21 – May 28 2016 –

Albany – Family Values®

Jun 11 – Jun 18 2016 –

Albany – Möbius®

Jun 12 – Jun 19 2016 –

Albany – Anatomy of Mind Body® (2A)

Aug 12 – Aug 12 2016 –

Albany – Supplemental Training Day (Human Pain®)

Aug 14 – Aug 20 2016 –

Albany – Human Pain®

Oct 1 – Oct 8 2016-

Albany – Möbius®

Feb 26 – Mar 1 2016 -Intensivo en México (Días 6-10)

The early days when Nancy Salzman taught the philosophies of Keith Raniere.

Nancy Salzman teaching a Executive Success Programs’ class.