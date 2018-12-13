NXIVM as Roman numerals adds up to 1016 – or ‘I love Satan’
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Jamo Lorswal
NXIVM is strangely pronounced the same as the pharmaceutical drug Nexium.
There have been comparisons to mind-control practices within NXIVM and its secretive DOS women’s enslavement society, to the CIA MK Ultra program and Manchurian Candidate mind-control techniques.
The brand burnt into DOS slaves are evidently Keith Raniere’s initials. However, when the brand are rotated 180 degrees it becomes the Egyptian hieroglyph of a pyramid with a landing pad atop! With the eye of RA inside the pyramid.
The brand with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.
This suggests that, if deliberate, Raniere had a fascination with pyramidology.
N-X-I-V-M are all Roman numerals.
It is believed that Cabbala, and gematria, an alpha-numerical code system based in ancient Hebrew language, is the code used by some involved in sexual deviancy in Hollywood, politics and elsewhere.
Allison Mack used her fame and once good reputation to recruit women into DOS.
In gematria, NXIVM adds up to 1016.
1016 in Old Jewish Gematria (there is English and a Common Gematria as well), equals the following as interpretations:
Servant
IT AINT MY FAULT
Emmanuel Macron Antichrist
President Barack Hussein Obama
Asp Occult Blush Silo
Mutating the Human Genome
I Love Satan
Children US Extinct
Draconian Do Evil
Are Ye Not The Same As I
Me Baal I Hour See
The Supreme Court
(and more)
If that isn’t creepy, nothing is….