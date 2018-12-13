NXIVM as Roman numerals adds up to 1016 – or ‘I love Satan’

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Jamo Lorswal

NXIVM is strangely pronounced the same as the pharmaceutical drug Nexium.

There have been comparisons to mind-control practices within NXIVM and its secretive DOS women’s enslavement society, to the CIA MK Ultra program and Manchurian Candidate mind-control techniques.

The brand burnt into DOS slaves are evidently Keith Raniere’s initials. However, when the brand are rotated 180 degrees it becomes the Egyptian hieroglyph of a pyramid with a landing pad atop! With the eye of RA inside the pyramid.

The brand with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.









This suggests that, if deliberate, Raniere had a fascination with pyramidology.

N-X-I-V-M are all Roman numerals.

It is believed that Cabbala, and gematria, an alpha-numerical code system based in ancient Hebrew language, is the code used by some involved in sexual deviancy in Hollywood, politics and elsewhere.

Allison Mack used her fame and once good reputation to recruit women into DOS.

In gematria, NXIVM adds up to 1016.

1016 in Old Jewish Gematria (there is English and a Common Gematria as well), equals the following as interpretations:

Servant

IT AINT MY FAULT

Emmanuel Macron Antichrist

President Barack Hussein Obama

Asp Occult Blush Silo

Mutating the Human Genome

I Love Satan

Children US Extinct

Draconian Do Evil

Are Ye Not The Same As I

Me Baal I Hour See

The Supreme Court

(and more)

If that isn’t creepy, nothing is….