NXIVM/Executive Success Program Students kept in debt; they work off classes at under market [unreported] wages

Yesterday I posted the schedule of intensives for Executive Success Programs conducted by NXIVM. It seems the company is on the decline judging by the drop in the number of intensives scheduled this year as compared to last year.

The Executive Success Program’s course is secret and students have to sign a strict confidentiality agreement forbidding them from revealing the life altering course material. NXIVM will take a violator to court and spare no expense to punish such a person.

NXIVM, according to sources, offers intensives for a five day course up to a 16 day course. For many of those who do not have the thousands it takes to take the course, NXIVM will barter allowing a student to take an intensive and then pay it back by working for NXIVM or Clare Bronfman – the new head of NXIVM [under her master Kieth Raneire].

Students who work off the price of intensives and other courses report that they were required to work well under market value and that it took a long time to work off the fees due from the intensives. Meantime the students are not earning money elsewhere. In fact it was reported that by the time they paid off one course, it was time for the next one.

In this way, NXIVM/Clare Bronfman are getting people to be their employees at slave or near slave wages – without reporting those wages or any payroll taxes and without reporting the income from the intensives to the IRS, according to people who say they bartered for intensives.

In addition the people who work for NXIVM or Clare Bronfman do not get health insurance.

If you are an official employee of NXIVM it is almost a requirement to attend all intensives. People have reported they ended up taking classes because they were afraid of being fired or labeled a suppressive by the group.

It’s a cycle: The more someone gets in debt, the more the company gets these people to work under market value and the less opportunity they have to earn money in the outside world and escape the recurring debt/classes/work for NXIVM.

Many have said that the actual classes taught in the intensives have all the earmarks of classic brainwashing techniques.

In addition sources say employees rarely get 1099’s [sometimes] if they earn money over and above the cost of classes. A number of NXIVM’s core group of workers are manipulated that way. Even women Raniere chooses not to make part of his harem are often manipulated into debt by Nancy Salzman or The Vanguard Keith Raniere.

And they say Raniere isn’t a genius?