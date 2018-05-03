NXIVM alive and well: Lauren Salzman in Monterrey to teach ‘Human Pain’ course

By Frank Parlato;

For those of you who think that NXIVM is dead and buried: Think again!

Edgar Boone is in Monterrey. So is Dani Padilla. And, most importantly, so is Lauren Salzman.

Why is she there? To teach the NXIVM course on “Human Pain” of course. That is “Level 2 Human Pain” training – as taught by the High-Ranking Lauren Salzman, Green Sash and Director of Education for NXIVM.

It make perfect sense that NXIVM would teach this right now to the people still inside the cult, since it is meant to help students deal with and suppress pain – and to endure it and give it a noble meaning. So, this is is perfectly awesome brainwashing for a cult whose leader is in jail; whose most popular recruiter [Allison Mack] has been charged with sex trafficking; and whose other high-rank members – including Lauren herself- are likely to be arrested soon.

Edgar Boone — the man who pioneered Mexican enrollment of NXIVM some 18 years ago – is in Monterrey, presumably to shore up the Mexican NXians. If you are in town, stop by and say “Hola”.

DOS slave Dani Padilla is in Monterrey. She recently posted this picture of her "happy place". Her father owns a farm and this might be a picture at the farm. It is too bad the farm girl left her father's farm to become a branded slave and to enroll others into slavery. But you know the old adage. "You can't keep them down on the farm once they've seen old Vanguard."

DOS slave Dani Padilla is in Monterrey. She recently posted this picture of her “happy place”. Her father owns a farm and this might be a picture of that farm. It is too bad the farm girl left her father’s farm to become a branded slave and to enroll others into slavery. But you know the old song. “How Ya Gonna Keep ‘Em Down on the Farm, [After they’ve seen Raniere?]