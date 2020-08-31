Not for the Squeamish: Forgotten Ones Dance as Prisoner Is Suspected of ‘Jerking to the Twerking’

Editor’s Note: Twerking is a type of primitive, sexual dance, performed chiefly by women, where dancers move by throwing or thrusting their hips back or shaking their buttocks, often in a low squatting stance.

The Forgotten Ones were out last Friday night dancing and twerking for their Vanguard, in plain sight of numerous prisoners, in front of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Their Vanguard, whose given name is Keith Alan Raniere, 60, has been confined at the MDC for almost two and a half years.

Keith Alan Raniere is known to his followers as the Vanguard. He does their thinking for them, thus sparing them a lot of unnecessary reasoning.

The dancers are Nicki Clyne, Michele Hatchette, Danielle Roberts, Linda Chung, Eduardo Asunsolo, Suneel Chakravarty and Marc Elliot – all Nxivm members.

Marc Elliot dances for his Vanguard.

While the guys like to dance, and there may be some prisoners who enjoy them, the women - Nicki and Michele - are the main attraction for most of the MDC prisoners.

While the guys like to dance, and there may be some prisoners who enjoy them, the women – Nicki and Michele – are the main attraction for most of the MDC prisoners.

Nicki Clyne twerks for her Vanguard.

Nicki Clyne begins twerking in front of the prison.

Michele Hatchette out on the street ready for twerking for her Vanguard.

Michele Hatchette a Black 21st-century slave, now under Nicki Clyne, is dancing to the delight of prisoners and, hopefully, her Grandmaster, the Vanguard, as well…As the Nxivm dancers twerked and shimmied, it is unclear whether their Vanguard could see them.

Frank Report learned that Raniere was moved several weeks ago to an inner cell so he could no longer watch his devotees dance. It is not known if he was since been moved back to an outer cell where he can see them.

To give readers an example of Nicki and Michele’s talents, take a look at these magical clips.

Download Clyne-Michelle-Dancing-MDC-2.mp4

Download Clyne-Michelle-Dancing-MDC.mp4

Below Nicki does some serious twerking starting at the seven-second mark. Michele is providing the narration.

Download MDC-Dance.mp4

Below is a 12-second clip of the prisoners, filmed during Friday night’s dancing. It shows a number of prisoners dancing along with the ladies. At least one prisoner was spotted doing what one uncouth observer called “jerking to their twerking.”

I cannot necessarily agree with her assessment, but let us permit those readers, who are not squeamish, to judge for themselves.

Look at the man in the red-lighted cell…





Download And-those-who-were-seen-dancing-were-thought-to-be-insane-by-those-who-could...-745717189548933.mp4

It is unlikely that the prisoner in the red cell is the Vanguard, but we can’t rule it out either.

The video was filmed by the Forgotten Ones and posted on their social media.

When I saw the prisoner in the red cell, I thought he was holding a book in his hand and moving around to catch the dim light in order to read it better. But several readers informed me that the gent was not reading but engaged in the onanistic practice.

It is also not clear whether the cell light is actually red, or if the filmmaker, Eduardo Asunsulo, added the red hue to the video to draw attention to that one cell.

He could watch through the bars and windows.

Viva Executive Success!