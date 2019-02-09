Nice Guy: The incredible dark truth is that Keith Raniere’s control over Allison Mack is absolute!

By Nice Guy

Well put Shadowstate in your article Who is Allison Mack Crying For.

The dark truth…. The incredible dark truth is that Keith Raniere’s control over Allison Mack is so absolute that even after 10 months, Allison Mack has remained steadfastly loyal to Raniere.

This little dunce did not really know any better - she fell for Keith Raniere.

“Pimp Mack” is one brainwashed human being. Raniere could say 2+2=5 and Allison would agree. She lives in Raniere World now.

Anyone with a degree of common sense would have flipped by now and cut a deal.

Responsibility entrusted to us by a thousand, thousand future generations-our messages will persist, with their effects, long after we are gone.

Poetry is very important in matters of how technology relates to humanity.

The prosecution wants to send a message to the public and make an example of Keith Raniere. I believe that the prosecution, in the interest of saving time and money, would cut Allison Mack a deal.

If the ‘good’ doctor has not faced any punishment even from a medical review board for ethics violations or faced criminal charges….. How bad is Allison’s actual criminal “collaboration” with Keith Raniere legally?

Morally, there is no question Allison Mack is an abhorrent human being.

I had hoped for criminal kidnapping charges to be filed. However, none materialized.

Fortunately, if Keith and Alison go the way of Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun, no German Shepherd needlessly die.

During times of intellectual intensity, I find it best to step back and deal with first principles.

Keith Raniere provides some insights to his student Allison Mack.