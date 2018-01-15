New Stripe Path ‘rankings’ said to be safeguarded by Vanguard University curriculum

Sources say that some NXIVM members are confused and unhappy about the proposal to change the game rules for NXIVM’s Stripe Path after they have spent so much time and money to achieve their present rank. For nearly 20 years, the Stripe Path, which uses different colored sashes to signify each member’s rank, has been the basis of hierarchy at NXIVM.

Clarification by NXIVM officials was offered to concerned Coaches and those interested in making their living as Proctors [Orange sash]: One surefire method to maintain higher rank on the new Stripe Path is to sign up for the winter semester at Vanguard University. The cost is $5,000 per month.

The University will teach students how to rise in the new hierarchy, which has not yet been revealed by Keith Raniere (NXIVM officials have told some Coaches about it).

This too caused consternation for some NXIVM Coaches at the summit this past week in Albany, primarily because of the cost. Up until now, in order to maintain Coach status, one had to pay for Ethos classes, which costs about $300 per month. The new requirement that Coaches attend Vanguard University will push the cost up to $5,000 per month, a more than 1500% increase.

Some Coaches are said to be grumbling because they fear that, without signing up for Vanguard University, they will be bypassed by those who can afford to pay for the equivalent of an Ivy League education.

Sources admit a Coach might be able to maintain their higher status if they do not take the University classes. According to several sources, one way to do that might be to become a member of DOS.

Others said that while the cost of the University is $5,000 per month, payment plans are offered for those who cannot afford to pay entirely in cash. There is an option to work for the company at modest wages to offset part of the tuition. Future commissions can also be pledged to pay for up to half of tuition cost.

The official reason Keith Raniere is said to have decided to reset the Stripe Path is because of the defections of High Ranked Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente last spring.

The NXIVM position is that a new system will fix the myriad problems now facing NXIVM: to wit, suppressives achieving high rank in NXIVM [e.g., Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson]. They lied about NXIVM creating this horrendous blast of false media attacks. The Stripe Path, therefore, has to be fixed via an overhaul to weed out suppressives and latent suppressives. Part of that weeding process consists of a much deeper personal and financial commitment to the Stripe Path.

Ironically, sources also told Frank Report that before Mr. Vicente left NXIVM/ESP, he disclosed that he thought the Stripe Path was “broken and had lost its way.” According to sources, Mr. Vicente said that Keith Raniere would promote people on a whim. Preference was given to women who were skinny and had a tendency to have romantic interactions with Raniere.

Jimena Garza became the latest person to be promoted to the High Rank of Green after bringing five women from Mexico to be branded on their groins with Keith Raniere’s initials.

Mark Vicente is a filmmaker. Perhaps one day he will produce a film about Vanguard.

Mark Vicente is a filmmaker. Perhaps one day, he will produce a film about Vanguard.