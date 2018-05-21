New Raniere company uncovered — The Think Tank LLC

Recently, the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of NY was good enough to reveal in a court filing some 90 companies they are aware of which are associated with the sex trafficking, forced labor, tax evading, RICO-worthy Bronfman-Raniere crime syndicate.

And Artvoice and Frank Report were pleased to list them all.

While the list included many companies Frank Report previously identified, there was at least one the Feds missed.

So if it is not too presumptuous, I will provide it now: The Think Fund LLC .

It adds a touch of luster to such favorites as: DOS, NXIVM, JNESS, THE ETHICAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION, EXO-ESO, THE SOURCE, ULTIMA LLC, RAINBOW CULTURAL GARDEN, LLC; XECUTIVE SUCCESS PROGRAMS, INC.; SOCIETY OF PROTECTORS, LLS; Etc.

Company name

THE THINK FUND, LLC

Status

Active

Company number

LLC11117-2001

NV Business ID

NV20011112503

Company type

Domestic Limited-Liability Company

Home state

NV

Managed By

Managers

Incorporation Date

10th October 2001

Expiration Date

10th October 2501

List of Officers Due

31st October 2017

Business License Exp:

31st October 2017

Registered Agent

Name

BUSINESS FILINGS INCORPORATED

Address

701 S CARSON ST STE 200

City

CARSON CITY

State

NV

Zip

89701

Mailing State

NV

Agent Type

Commercial Registered Agent – Other

Jurisdiction

DELAWARE

Status

Active

The company THE THINK FUND, LLC is managed by 2 persons in total. The persons responsible for business activities are KEITH RANIERE with the seat at 457 NEW KARNER ROAD, ALBANY, 12205, NY as Manager , KEITH RANIERE with the seat at PO BOX 4552, CLIFTON PARK, 12065, NY as Manager .

Manager

Name

KEITH RANIERE

Address

457 NEW KARNER ROAD, ALBANY, 12205, NY

Manager

Name

KEITH RANIERE

Address

PO BOX 4552, CLIFTON PARK, 12065, NY

Aside from whatever criminal considerations might be attached to yet another company of Raniere’s, “The Think Fund” is truly a great name.

It is my guess that Raniere himself is now in the Think Tank – at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. He has plenty of time on his hands to think in his cell.

The name ranks up there with some of his other well-named companies, such as:

GENIUSES, LLC [my personal favorite; not that geniuses are plural]

BUNDLED ELEMENTS, LLC [I think they used this one for Hillary Clinton and Eric Schneiderman]

DON’T BE DUMB, LLC [How does one avoid it, in NXIVM?]

ETHOLUTIONS, INC. [Is that a new kind of gas Keith invented?]

PRINCIPLED PRODUCTS, INC. [The name says it all.]

FOWL HOLDINGS, LLC [Was that misspelled – should it be Foul?]

COALITION OF ETHICISTS, LLC [I bet that’s a powerful group].

ESSENCE INTERACTIVE, INC. [I think Keith did that at his sex lair a lot]

ETHELETICS, LLC [A great name for an ethical guy who lied about winning the 100 yard dash and being judo champ.]

THE RANIERE INITIATIVE, LLC [ I think it has to do with young girls, women, actresses and heiresses]

TRUTH, LLC [Clare’s company and based on her propensities, a completely inactive company]



