New Raniere company uncovered — The Think Tank LLC
Recently, the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of NY was good enough to reveal in a court filing some 90 companies they are aware of which are associated with the sex trafficking, forced labor, tax evading, RICO-worthy Bronfman-Raniere crime syndicate.
And Artvoice and Frank Report were pleased to list them all.
While the list included many companies Frank Report previously identified, there was at least one the Feds missed.
So if it is not too presumptuous, I will provide it now: The Think Fund LLC .
It adds a touch of luster to such favorites as: DOS, NXIVM, JNESS, THE ETHICAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION, EXO-ESO, THE SOURCE, ULTIMA LLC, RAINBOW CULTURAL GARDEN, LLC; XECUTIVE SUCCESS PROGRAMS, INC.; SOCIETY OF PROTECTORS, LLS; Etc.
Company information
Company name
THE THINK FUND, LLC
Status
Active
Company number
LLC11117-2001
NV Business ID
NV20011112503
Company type
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Home state
NV
Managed By
Managers
Incorporation Date
10th October 2001
Expiration Date
10th October 2501
List of Officers Due
31st October 2017
Business License Exp:
31st October 2017
Registered Agent
Name
Address
701 S CARSON ST STE 200
City
CARSON CITY
State
NV
Zip
89701
Mailing State
NV
Agent Type
Commercial Registered Agent – Other
Jurisdiction
DELAWARE
Status
Active
The company THE THINK FUND, LLC is managed by 2 persons in total. The persons responsible for business activities are KEITH RANIERE with the seat at 457 NEW KARNER ROAD, ALBANY, 12205, NY as Manager , KEITH RANIERE with the seat at PO BOX 4552, CLIFTON PARK, 12065, NY as Manager .
Manager
Name
Address
457 NEW KARNER ROAD, ALBANY, 12205, NY
Manager
Name
Address
PO BOX 4552, CLIFTON PARK, 12065, NY
Aside from whatever criminal considerations might be attached to yet another company of Raniere’s, “The Think Fund” is truly a great name.
It is my guess that Raniere himself is now in the Think Tank – at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. He has plenty of time on his hands to think in his cell.
The name ranks up there with some of his other well-named companies, such as:
GENIUSES, LLC [my personal favorite; not that geniuses are plural]
BUNDLED ELEMENTS, LLC [I think they used this one for Hillary Clinton and Eric Schneiderman]
DON’T BE DUMB, LLC [How does one avoid it, in NXIVM?]
ETHOLUTIONS, INC. [Is that a new kind of gas Keith invented?]
PRINCIPLED PRODUCTS, INC. [The name says it all.]
FOWL HOLDINGS, LLC [Was that misspelled – should it be Foul?]
COALITION OF ETHICISTS, LLC [I bet that’s a powerful group].
ESSENCE INTERACTIVE, INC. [I think Keith did that at his sex lair a lot]
ETHELETICS, LLC [A great name for an ethical guy who lied about winning the 100 yard dash and being judo champ.]
THE RANIERE INITIATIVE, LLC [ I think it has to do with young girls, women, actresses and heiresses]
TRUTH, LLC [Clare’s company and based on her propensities, a completely inactive company]