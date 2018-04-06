NEW LETTER BEING CIRCULATED FOR MEMBERS OF DOS TO SEND TO U.S. ATTORNEY

Frank Report recently posted a copy of a letter that Nancy Salzman, President of NXIVM, has asked members of the cult to sign and send to the federal authorities who are prosecuting NXIVM’s founder and current Federal Prisoner #57005-177, Keith Alan Raniere a/k/a Vanguard. In response, one of Frank Report’s intrepid readers has drafted a second letter for the branded members of DOS to sign and send to U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Richard Donoghue.

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Dear Mr. Donoghue:

I recently became aware that you have brought charges against my beloved mentor Keith Raniere and that you intend to prosecute him for, among other things, sex trafficking. As a result, I decided to write to you and personally beg you to let my Vanguard go.

While it is true that I really never liked the idea of giving Vanguard all those raunchy pictures of me or transferring my house and my life savings to him, I truly believed that if I just took enough NXIVM courses, I would eventually earn millions of dollars, I mean, after all, the program is named Executive Success Programs, right? Did you even know that?

And while I wasn’t really crazy about getting my pussy branded with Vanguard’s initials, I did get quite a kick out of holding down all those other women, so they too could be branded. And after a while, I even got used to the smell of burning flesh. Well, sort of…

Also, since you arrested Vanguard, I’ve been so worried about him that it’s been very hard for me to stay on my diet. Please don’t let him know but I’ve actually gained 3 ounces in the past week.

A sketch of Keith Raniere in federal court in Texas. Raniere faces charges of sex trafficking.

I really don’t understand why you’re not like all the other law enforcement officials who let Vanguard do whatever he wanted for the past 20 years. Are you some sort of suppressive or, worse yet, a Luciferian?

If you would just take a couple of our 16-day intensives, I think you’d begin to see our point of view. And if that’s enough to convince you to let Vanguard go, I’m sure that Clare and Sara can figure out some way to incentivize you to do the right thing. I mean, after all, you make less than $200,000 a year, right? Did you know Vanguard spends that much every year on vegetarian pizza?

Sincerely,

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Name

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NOTARIZE HERE:

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Signature (To be signed in the presence of a Notary Public)