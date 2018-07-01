Neighbor: Allison Mack befriended 8-year-old girl – and seemed to be grooming her- said to have fondled her

This story came from a neighbor of Allison Mack. And, as you read it, please keep in mind that we do not yet have Allison’s side of the story.

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Allison Mack befriended an 8-year-old girl in Knox Woods where Allison lived near her cult leader, Keith Raniere. The girl was a budding gymnast and Mack spent time with her encouraging her – quite possibly telling the child she knew of a wonderful man who could help fulfill her youthful dreams of becoming an Olympian.

The neighbor witnessed this – and interacted with Mack several times. He saw firsthand what he spoke of, he said. He felt the relationship was inappropriate. He went so far as to say that once – and only once – he personally saw Allison fondle the girl on or about her chest.

I asked him if it might be innocent – just a playful push or an accidental slip of her hands amid hugs, after the girl would show off her skill as a gymnast.

He said no. He believed it was inappropriate to touch the girl and rub her chest that way. This was before the exposure of Raniere and Mack in the mainstream media. He did not report it to authorities – although perhaps, in retrospect, he should have.

Allison – several neighbors said – seemed to only rarely walk with Raniere – who was often spotted walking and holding hands with many different women at all hours of the days. Most times, Allison walked alone, however. Perhaps she was busy texting other women – encouraging – or ordering them into Raniere’s boudoir – or looking for fresh conquests for Raniere – of any age. Perhaps one day, she intended to bring the little girl over to 8 Hale Drive for Raniere to teach her gymnastics. Or possibly not.

What was Allison Mack up to with a 8-year old girl?

A note on 8 Hale Drive :

Keith Raniere seems to have acquired – or rather it just magically appeared – via Bronfman money – his town home on 8 Hale Drive around 2006-07. While he lived there ménage a trois with Pam Cafritz [until her death] and Mariana Fernandez on nearby Flintlock Lane and later Oregon Trial, he had his own personal space at 8 Hale Drive. This was his bachelor pad.

Inside it was his $40,000 grand piano [magically appearing with Bronfman money]. He also had his library there to give it a bookish feel for the man who claimed to be the world’s smartest man.

The home was raided by the FBI in late March and many items were removed. It lies empty now. The piano remains (downstairs) as does his hot tub (upstairs), I am told. An ex-NXIVM member reminded me that 8 Hale Drive was not merely a sex lair – as it has been described by critics. It was a multi-faceted place, she said, where Raniere met people for other-than-sexual purposes. He taught at least one male actor piano lessons there. He would also read ther4e or simply enjoy the good company of NXIVM students, I was told. He would coach, teach singing, play piano for adoring slaves and mentor there.

And he used it as a sex lair. At least one DOS slave told me she was allowed to stay overnight at 8 Hale Drive – after he had sex with her. Her coming down in the morning and going over and seeing Allison – with hair mussed up – led Allison to realize she had stayed at 8 Hale Drive overnight and this got Allison jealous, according to the DOS slave – now escaped.

Sad Allison. She was terribly conflicted. Pam Cafrtiz enjoyed finding women and girls for Raniere to bed. This was because she was bisexual and liked the fun of pleasing her horny master.

It may be true that Allison had no ill intentions for the 8-year-old girl mentioned above – and maybe others of like age. But Allison [like Pam] knowingly associated with – chose to dedicate herself to – a man accused of pedophilia. Now, Allison stands accused of sex trafficking. She is on home arrest and a $5 million bond, 2,500 miles away from Raniere who is still in a prison cell. If she is convicted she will spend years – perhaps life – in prison, maybe she’ll agree to tell the truth about Raniere and his sex-slaver cult. Maybe not. .

We do not have Allison’s statement on the little girl. We do know that the woman she replaced as chief pimp for Raniere – the late Pamela Ann Cafritz – hired a 12-year-old girl to walk her dog for her to get the child close to Raniere – and that he subsequently taught the 12-year old how to hug like an adult – pelvis to pelvis. There were lots of hugs in those days – and kisses on the lips. It worked then. Raniere raped the 12-year-old about 60 times, the girl, now a grown woman, claimed in written statements at the time. Police chose not to press charges unless the girl agreed to wear a wire and confront Raniere alone. She declined. He was not prosecuted.

Fast forward 25 years. Was Allison trying to groom a little girl into Raniere’s harem? Or just trying to be nice? – treating a child with kindness and affectionate encouragement? I am inclined to think perhaps she was just trying to be nice, but the neighbor thinks otherwise.

If she was trying to groom her, was it because she was trying to please her Vanguard – or satisfy her own perversions? It doesn’t matter, perhaps. She hitched her wagon to the dark star of Raniere – a monster of perversion – and, either way, she pays the price – like many others will do shortly.

8 Hale Drive is a town home that Keith Raniere used as a multi-faceted place – including using it as his sex lair. The door on the left leads to his town home. Right next door, at one time lived Michelle Salzman. Other women came and went, according to neighbors. Just up the street – a few doors down – lived Lauren Salzman. She later moved to another home on nearby Lape.